Heaven Shall Burn: veröffentlichen „Schweineherbst (feat. Dÿse)“

Nachdem Heaven Shall Burn bereits Ende September letzten Jahres Keinen Schritt Zurück (feat. Donots) veröffentlicht haben, starten sie mit Schweineherbst (feat. Dÿse) in das neue Jahr. Bislang war der Song nur als B-Seite der limitierten Keinen Schritt Zurück-7″ über den neuen Webstore der Band erhältlich.

Maik Weichert (Gitarre) kommentiert: „It is no secret that we love German punk and Slime have always been on top of our list. Schweineherbst is as up to date as it gets. We are especially proud about Elf himself adding a guitar solo to the song.“

Seht euch das Musikvideo zu Schweineherbst (feat. Dÿse) hier an:

Stream der neuen Single Schweineherbst (feat. Dÿse) hier: https://heavenshallburn.lnk.to/SchweineherbstNe

Dÿse fügen hinzu: „We live in a time when it is important to do the right thing ethically and morally, and to demonstrate inspiration and co-operation. We are a political band and gladly accepted the invitation from Heaven Shall Burn, a band we highly appreciate and with whom we share a history of almost twenty years, to realize a long-planned project. To make music together.“

„Two bands with a lot of energy and commitment, as a symbiotic wall of sound. Given the political situation, it was only natural to interpret a political song. With the cover version of the song Schweineherbst, originally by the legendary Hamburg punk band Slime, who already influenced us in our youth which led us to spray ‘Nazis out’ slogans on the walls of our schools during the so called ‘baseball bat years’, we are releasing a song that is more relevant today than ever. This collaboration comes with a big sound and a clear message. We are happy that we are making a statement with Heaven Shall Burn and taking a very clear stance with this song: We’re not up for Nazis.“

