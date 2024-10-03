Heaven Shall Burn: veröffentlichen „Keinen Schritt Zurück“ feat. Donots

Abgesehen von der Veröffentlichung ihres Covers von Triviums Pillars Of Serpents Ende 2022 haben Heaven Shall Burn seit der Veröffentlichung ihres höchst erfolgreichen Albums Of Truth And Sacrifice, das in den Offiziellen Deutschen Album Charts auf Platz 1, in Österreich auf Platz 4 und in der Schweiz auf Platz 6 einstieg, keine neue Musik veröffentlicht.

Das wird sich nun ändern, denn es ist endlich an der Zeit, ein besonderes Projekt zu enthüllen, das sowohl den Sound der Band als auch ihren Kommentar zum aktuellen politischen Klima einzigartig macht: Keinen Schritt Zurück, ein Song und Video, in dem ihre langjährigen Freunde von der bekannten deutschen Alternative/Punkrock-Band Donots mitwirken.

Schaut euch das Musikvideo zu Keinen Schritt Zurück hier an:

Stream der neuen Single hier:

https://HeavenShallBurn.lnk.to/KeinenSchrittZuruekSingleNe

Das Video wurde von ihrem langjährigen Videofilmer Philipp Hirsch zusammen mit Gitarrist und Audioproduzent Alexander Dietz für Philipp Hirsch Films & The Dude Ranch – Music Film Graphics gedreht.

Maik Weichert (Gitarre) kommentiert: „At a first glance Heaven Shall Burn and Donots do not sound very compatible. However, we are on the same page when it comes to our underlying taste in music, attitude and political stance, so it is not surprising that the bands have been friends for a long time. We have been discussing doing a song together forever and it was finally time to get serious about it. It was very important to us that this wouldn’t be some kind of sterile guest musician appearance, but that both bands would really operate at eye level and shape the song. We think the result is really something special, as it differs considerably from the bands‘ respective sounds without being completely wacky. It was an exciting and rewarding experiment for all of us, and we’re extremely excited to see how it goes down with the people out there. Aside from the music the lyrics are very important to us. We hope that many people can identify with them as much as we do!“

