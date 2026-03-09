The Halo Effect: feiern Tournee-Start mit Live-Video „Lest We Fall“ feat. Marcus Bischoff (Heaven Shall Burn) & Brian Eschbach (The Black Dahlia Murder)

Die schwedische Melodic-Metal-Band The Halo Effect hat ihre mit Spannung erwartete Europatournee zusammen mit Heaven Shall Burn und The Black Dahlia Murder offiziell gestartet. Der Auftakt fand am 27. Februar statt.

Zum Auftakt der Tournee überraschten die Bands ihre Fans mit einem besonderen Geschenk: der Veröffentlichung der brandneuen Single Lest We Fall. Der Song ist eine kraftvolle Kollaboration aller drei Sänger und vereint mitreißende Melodien, wuchtige Riffs und hymnische Intensität zu einem modernen Melodic-Metal-Highlight. Lest We Fall fängt den Geist der Tournee perfekt ein – Zusammenhalt, Energie und die gemeinsame Leidenschaft für harte Musik – und unterstreicht gleichzeitig die individuellen Stärken, die jede Band zu einer festen Größe der Szene gemacht haben.

Nach der Single-Veröffentlichung am 27. Februar präsentieren die Bands nun ein fesselndes Live-Video, das in den ersten Tourtagen aufgenommen wurde und die rohe Energie der Kollaboration auf der Bühne eindrucksvoll einfängt. Die Tour ist in vollem Gange und ein neues Video zum Song ist erschienen. Fans können sich auf unvergessliche Nächte in ganz Europa freuen, wenn diese drei Schwergewichte ihre geballte Energie auf die Bühne bringen.

Seht euch das Video zu Lest We Fall hier an:

Lest We Fall streamen: https://thehaloeffect.bfan.link/lwfsg

Mikael Stanne kommentiert die Zusammenarbeit: „In order to kick this tour off properly we have a treat of epic proportions for you guys. As we are in full production for our next album we decided to take a bit of a detour and create something specifically for this tour throughout Europe. So here it is! Lest We Fall featuring none others than Marcus Bischoff from Heaven Shall Burn and Brian Eschbach from The Black Dahlia Murder. Enjoy and see you out on the road!“

Maik Weichert von Heaven Shall Burn fügt hinzu: „Without the musical contributions of each and every member of The Halo Effect, the sound of Heaven Shall Burn simply wouldn’t exist in this form. It’s a huge honor for us to finally join forces with our friends and present this song to you! We’re also incredibly excited to have the guys on tour with us; this is going to be the best school trip ever! Be there!“

Brian Eschbach von The Black Dahlia Murder sagt: “Very honored to have been asked to join in on this one with these melodic death metal legends”