Sarcator: drittes Album „Swarming Angels & Flies“ ist erschienen

Das Jahr 2025 könnte für den Blackened Thrash Metal nicht besser beginnen: Die schwedische Nachwuchsband Sarcator veröffentlicht ihr drittes Album Swarming Angels & Flies über Century Media Records. Nachdem die junge Band im Juli letzten Jahres ihr Signing bei dem Label bekannt gegeben hatte, veröffentlichte sie drei markante, kraftvolle und rohe Singles, die die Vorfreude auf das Album hochhielten. Jetzt ist das neue Album Swarming Angels & Flies ab sofort erhältlich. Auf acht grotesken und äußerst giftigen Tracks hat die Band geschickt die weitsichtige Extremität ihres Debütalbums mit der inspirierenden Musikalität ihres zweiten Werks Alkahest vermischt, während sie alles mit mehr Intensität als je zuvor spielt. Es ist ein Album, das die Messlatte für Extreme Metal mit Sicherheit höher legt. Sowohl wahnsinnig melodisch als auch gnadenlos brutal – Swarming Angels & Flies ist das gefährlichste Album, das die Schweden bis jetzt gemacht haben.

Die Band sagt über The Deep Ends:

„The Deep Ends stands as a strong representative of the traditional rock essence of our sound that we incorporated with our previous album (Alkahest 2022). It’s all about the groove and rhythm in this one, hand in hand with epic-driven arrangements. Everything with our own blackened edge to it that has been the common ground for every Sarcator song so far. With this one we wanted to push everything forward in combining traditional rock music with extreme metal vocals and expression and of course trying to make it sound organically together.“

Seht euch hier alle Infos zu Swarming Angels & Flies und der Band Sarcator hier an:

