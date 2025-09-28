Heidenfest 2026: kehrt mit Korpiklaani, Finntroll, Heidevolk, Trollfest, The Dread Crew Of Oddwood zurück

Das Heidenfest kehrt 2026 zurück und bringt Korpiklaani, Finntroll, Heidevolk, Trollfest und The Dread Crew of Oddwood als beeindruckendes Line-Up mit!

Es wird das erste Mal in der langen Karriere von Korpiklaani und Finntroll sein, dass sie gemeinsam auf Tour gehen, was rund 13 Jahre gedauert hat, um endlich Realität zu werden! Um dieses besondere Ereignis zu feiern, gesellen sich einige ihrer besten Freunde und Saufkumpanen, darunter Heidevolk und Trollfest. Den Abend mit Tanzen, Trinken, Moshen und guter Stimmung werden The Dread Crew of Oddwood einleiten.

Gute Musik, gute Freunde und niemals genug Feiern – das Heidenfest 2026 wird ein unvergesslicher Abend!

Aufgrund vorheriger Abkommen werden Finntroll die ersten drei Shows nicht dabei sein. Moonsorrow werden sie ersetzen und damit ein kleines 10-jähriges Wiedersehen der finnischen Folk-Metal-Mafia ermöglichen. Zudem treten Vanaheim als Special Guest für die Show im 013 auf.

Heidenfest 2026

w/ Korpiklaani, Finntroll, Heidevolk, Trollfest, The Dread Crew Of Oddwood

09.01.2026 NL Tilburg – O13 * No Finntroll

10.01.2026 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser ** No Finntroll

11.01.2026 DE Hamburg – Markthalle ** No Finntroll

12.01.2026 DE Berlin – Kesselhaus

13.01.2026 PL Gdansk – B90

14.01.2026 PL Warsaw – Progresja

15.01.2026 PL Krakow – Kwadrat

16.01.2026 PK Wroclaw – A2

17.01.2026 HU Budapest – Barba Negra

18.01.2026 CZ Brno – Sono Centrum

20.01.2026 AT Vienna – Ottakringer Brauerei

21.01.2026 HR Zagreb – Boogaloo

22.01.2026 SI Ljubljana – Siska

23.01.2026 DE Würzburg – Posthalle

24.01.2026 DE Regensburg – Eventhall-Airport

25.01.2026 FR Paris – Élysée Montmartre

27.01.2026 ES Madrid – Mon

28.01.2026 ES Barcelona – Salamandra

29.01.2026 FR Limoges – CC John Lennon

30.01.2026 CH Pratteln – Z7

31.01.2026 FR Lyon – Transbordeur

01.02.2026 DE Munich – Backstage

03.02.2026 UK London – Islington Assembly Hall

04.02.2026 UK Manchester – Manchester Academy 2

05.02.2026 UK Wolves – KK’s Steel Mill

06.02.2026 DE Oberhausen – Turbinhalle

07.02.2026 BE Antwerpen – Trix

08.02.2026 FR Rennes – L’Étage

* w/ Moonsorrow & Vanaheim

** w/ Moonsorrow

VIP (Meet & Greet) nur für alle Shows mit Korpiklaani & Finntroll verfügbar.

Jonne Järvelä von Korpiklaani kommentiert: „I’m more than excited to be touring Europe with such a great group of bands. We’ve known each other for decades and that’s why I might feel a little old. Fortunately, a carefree, joyous, unrestrained, wild, fun, exhilarating, intoxicating, unconventional, extravagant and hilarious tour life is so healthy and refreshing that it keeps us young and fresh. Come along and you’ll be surprised by the amazing and crazy nights with us. Fun is guaranteed!“

Finntroll kommentieren: „This is no ordinary tour — it is a march of madness and glory across Europe! Our strings are tuned to mischief, and at last we will tour side by side with our friends in Korpiklaani and Trollfest, strengthened by Heidevolk and Oddwood. This tour brings forth a storm of dark tunes, overflowing ale, and untamed revelry. Expect nights where reality bends, ancient spirits stir, and the line between myth and madness disappear. Join the horde, this will be legendary!“

Heidevolk kommentieren: „Hello fellow heathens! After the crazy successful Paganfest tour earlier this year, we are once again invited to join a legendary tour making its long awaited return: Heidenfest! Together with our longtime friends and colleagues from Korpiklaani, Finntroll, Trollfest, and The Dread Crew Of Oddwood, we will embark on a European road trip to bring you the songs we couldn’t play at Paganfest. Get ready for a legendary night of exquisite folk metal madness, and raise your horns with the Pagan Metal Brotherhood! 🤘🔥🍻“

Trollfest kommentieren: „The ultimate tour package straight out of our moistest, wildest dreams has arrived! Korpiklaani and Finntroll — the very reasons Trollfest was spawned into existence — are leading the charge. Add our beloved drinking brothers Heidevolk and the utterly unhinged Dread Crew Of Oddwood, and you’ve got yourself a tour destined for glory! This is not just a tour… this is history, covered in beer foam, accordions, and questionable decisions!“

Dread Crew Of Oddwood kommentieren: „Sharpen your crab claws and prepare for an evening of ultimate folk metal fun, ‚cause we’re bringing Heavy Mahogany back to Europe! We can’t wait to feast alongside the legendary bands on this tour and share a night of nautical debauchery with you all!“