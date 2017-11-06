Die Epic Black Metaller IMPERIOUS werden am 17. November ihre Alben „Tales Of Woe – The Journey Of Odysseus, Part I: From Ilion To Hades“ und „Tales Of Woe – The Journey Of Odysseus, Part II: From Hades To Ithaca“ bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen.

Nun haben sie die Lyric Videos zu den Singles „Where Cimmerian Darkness Dwells“ (von der „Tales Of Woe, Part I„) und „Scorn“ (von der „Tales Of Woe, Part II„) veröffentlicht, die man sich hier ansehen kann:

IMPERIOUS – Where Cimmerian Darkness Dwells (Official Lyric Video)

IMPERIOUS – Scorn (Official Lyric Video)

Die Alben wurden von Markus Stock im Klangschmiede Studio E gemischt und gemastert. Gastvocals wurden von Michael Seifert (Rebellion, Wolfchant) beim Song „Insidious Winds“ (auf der „Tales Of Woe, Part I“) und von Lokhi beim Song „The Isle Of The Solar God“ (auf der „Tales Of Woe, Part II“) beigesteuert.

Tales Of Woe – The Journey Of Odysseus, Part I: From Ilion To Hades

1. At The Shores Of Ilion

2. To Abjure Temptation

3. At The Cave Of Polyphemus

4. The Sharpened Pale

5. Insidious Winds

6. At The Bay Of Telepylos

7. The Feasting Of The Laestrygonians

8. Celestial Tunes Of Moral Fraud

9. At The Realm Of Hades

10. Where Cimmerian Darkness Dwells

