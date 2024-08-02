Lacuna Coil: veröffentlichen „Hosting The Shadow“ feat. Randy Blythe von Lamb Of God

Die italienischen Goth-Metal-Legenden Lacuna Coil freuen sich, die neue Single Hosting The Shadow zu veröffentlichen. Nach der erfolgreichen Zusammenarbeit mit Ash Costello von New Years Day für ihre letzte Single In The Mean Time, featured der neue Track Hosting The Shadow keinen geringeren als Randy Blythe von der großartigen amerikanischen Band Lamb Of God.

Hört Hosting The Shadow (feat. Randy Blythe) hier.

Lacuna Coil erzählen über die neue Single und die Zusammenarbeit mit Randy:

“Hosting The Shadow is a trip through light and dark, where silence reveals its hidden secrets. Obscure moments can become occasions to evolve, to learn to master one’s own shadow – which is crucial in order to prevail. Randy Blythe did an incredible job on this track, we absolutely adore his voice and his evil laugh! Our admiration for him is infinite and to have him as a guest on this song is a dream come true. Partnering with a friend you respect immensely, that also kicks ass on stages around the world: it doesn’t get any better than this. We’re looking forward to the day we can perform Hosting The Shadow live together!“

Die Wertschätzung für die Zusammenarbeit beruht mehr als auf Gegenseitigkeit. Randy Blythe fügt hinzu:

“I was super excited when Lacuna Coil asked me to sing on a song with them – not only am I a big fan of their music, they are truly beautiful souls who have been like family to me for 20 years now. We’ve played shows together all over the world, and I’ve always wanted to jump onstage and sing with them- I can’t wait until it actually happens with Hosting The Shadow!“