Lacuna Coil: veröffentlichen fünfte Single „Gravity“ aus ihrem kommenden Album

Während das Jahr 2025 gerade erst begonnen hat, legen die italienischen Metal-Legenden Lacuna Coil bereits mächtig los mit der Veröffentlichung ihrer neuesten Single Gravity.

Die neue Single, die mit einem beeindruckenden neuen Musikvideo erscheint, markiert die fünfte Auskopplung aus ihrem kommenden Album Sleepless Empire, das am 14. Februar 2025 über Century Media Records veröffentlicht wird. In Gravity werden Themen wie die Unvermeidlichkeit des Schicksals sowie der ständige Zyklus des Fallens und Aufstehens behandelt. Die Single vermittelt eine wichtige Botschaft über Resilienz.

Hört euch Gravity an und schaut das Video hier:

Sleepless Empire ist jetzt hier vorbestellbar: https://lacunacoil.lnk.to/SleeplessEmpire

Die Band sagt über die Single:

„Balance is so difficult to keep as we navigate through desperate times, feeling lost and gasping as we ask for help. How do we deal with tough times? Do we ask for a hand? Or we isolate ourselves from everything else to recollect in our own misanthropic golden cage? I hope you will love Gravity as much as we do and that it will make you reflect on the time we have left and how to use it wisely.“

Mehr Infos zum kommenden Album Sleepless Empire findet ihr hier:

Nach der Veröffentlichung von Sleepless Empire werden Lacuna Coil nicht langsamer werden. Kurz nach der Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums wird das italienische Kraftpaket im März 2025 durch Lateinamerika und Mexiko touren. Außerdem haben sie kürzlich bekannt gegeben, dass sie im April und Mai 2025 zusammen mit Machine Head, In Flames und Unearth auf deren großer Tour durch Nordamerika sein werden. Darüber hinaus ist die Band auch bereits für einige Festivals in Europa im Sommer angekündigt.

Lacuna Coil – Tourdaten 2025

3/12 Buenos Aires, AR El Teatro Flores

3/13 Santiago, CL Teatro Coliseo

3/15 Sao Paulo, BR Carioca Club

3/16 Curitiba, BR Tork N Roll

3/18 Belo Horizonte, BR Mr Rock

3/19 Brasilia, BR Toihna

3/21 Bogota, CO Lourdes Musical Hall

3/23 Tegucigalpa, HN Radio House Casa Campo

—

3/27 Guadalajara, MX C3 Stage

3/28 Monterrey, MX Café Iguana

3/29 Mexico City, MX Pabellon Oeste

3/30 San Luis Potosi, MX Cineteca Alameda

—-

4/5 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

4/7 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren

4/9 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park

4/10 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

4/12 Las Vegas, NV House Of Blues

4/13 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

4/15 Denver, CO The Fillmore

4/17 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

4/18 Houston, TX House of Blues

4/19 Dallas, TX House of Blues

4/21 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

4/22 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

4/23 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

4/25 Reading, PA Santander Arena

4/26 Boston, MA House of Blues

4/27 Montreal, QC Mtelus

4/28 Toronto, ON History

4/30 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady Music Center

5/2 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

5/3 Chicago, IL Radius

5/4 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

5/5 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre

5/7 Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Event Center

5/8 Edmonton, AB Midway Music Hall

5/10 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place

—

6/15 – Lignano Sabbiadoro (IT), Arena Alpe Adria

6/28 – Tallinn (EE), Tallinn Rock Festival

7/6 – Lucca (IT), Lucca Summer Festival

6/6 – Metal Fest OpenAir (CZ) – Czech Republic

8/8 – Bloodstock Festival (UK) – England

8/10 – M’era Luna Festival (DE) – Germany

8/15 – Carhaix (FR), Motocultor

Lacuna Coil sind:

Cristina Scabbia – Gesang

Andrea Ferro – Gesang

Marco Coti Zelati – Bass, Gitarren, Synths

Richard Meiz – Schlagzeug

Lacuna Coil online:

Website

Facebook

Instagram