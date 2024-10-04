Lacuna Coil: kündigen neues Album “Sleepless Empire” für den 14.02.2025 an

Die italienischen Metal-Titanen kündigen mit der neuen Single Oxygen ihr 10. Studioalbum Sleepless Empire an. Ihre erste Sammlung neuer Songs seit Black Anima von 2019. Der neue Song erscheint mit einem faszinierenden Musikvideo, gedreht in Latina unter der Regie von Daniele Tofani, das Sängerin Cristina Scabbia in der Hauptrolle zeigt.

Cristina Scabbia sagt über die Single und ihre Erfahrungen beim Videodreh: “Oxygen is a powerful exploration of emotional struggle and inner conflict. The lyrics convey a sense of drowning in a toxic environment, both literally (in the video) and metaphorically, where attempts at salvation, represented by “oxygen” are somehow futile. This song encapsulates the feeling of struggling to break free from what holds us down, when the journey is filled with difficulty. It’s a raw anthem of vulnerability, resilience, and the courage to face what seems insurmountable. Having to stay in the water for so many hours during the video shoot was cathartic for me, the realisation that the pleasant sensation of floating could in an instant become dangerous and deadly if I wasn’t careful was very fitting with the song’s theme.”

Die Inspiration für Sleepless Empire kam während der Sessions zu Comalies XX (2022), dem gefeierten Remake ihres gleichnamigen Erfolgsalbums. Das Schreiben und die Aufnahmen fanden in Norditalien zwischen Mailand, der Heimatstadt der Band, und Como statt, wo sich die SPVN Studios befinden. Wie schon bei den Vorgängeralben wurde die Produktion von Marco „Maki“ Coti Zelati übernommen, und das Artwork wurde von dem talentierten italienischen Künstler Roberto Toderico gestaltet. Zwei weitere ganz besondere Talente bereichern das Album, nämlich die Gastsänger Randy Blythe von Lamb Of God bei dem Song Hosting The Shadow und Ash Costello von New Year’s Day bei In The Mean Time.

Als Zeichen für die Liebe der Band zur Welt der Spiele (die wir bereits in früheren Projekten wie ihrem Kartenspiel Horns Up und ihrer Zusammenarbeit mit Zombicide, für die sie den Track Never Dawn geschrieben haben, gesehen haben), hat die Band ein Orakel-„Spiel“ entwickelt, das mit speziell angefertigten Würfeln gespielt werden kann und nur in der Box-Set-Version von Sleepless Empire erhältlich ist.

Das neue Album umfasst elf neue Tracks, und jeder einzelne ist ein detailreicher Soundtrack zu einer bestimmten Zeit und einem bestimmten Ort. Bei Sleepless Empire ist dieser Ort düster, cineastisch und unverkennbar den einzigartigen Eigenschaften treu, die Lacuna Coil einen so gefeierten Platz in den Annalen der Heavy Music verschafft haben.

Die Band sagt: “Sleepless Empire captures, through our eyes, the chaos of a generation trapped in a digital world that never stops, where social media consumes identity and every day pushes us one step closer to becoming soulless zombies. We find ourselves in between, having witnessed a full analogic world and the modern one, confronting the evolution and searching for a true meaning of it all. Throughout every song, the journey is an undercurrent of rebellion, a desperate cry to reclaim oneself in an era that seems to have lost its sense of time and reality.”

Sleepless Empire kann man ab sofort hier vorbestellen.

Sleepless Empire Tracklist:

1. The Siege

2. Oxygen

3. Scarecrow

4. Gravity

5. I Wish You Were Dead

6. Hosting The Shadow (feat. Randy Blythe)

7. In Nomine Patris

8. Sleepless Empire

9. Sleep Paralysis

10. In The Mean Time (feat. Ash Costello)

11. Never Dawn

Sleepless Empire erscheint in den folgenden Formaten:

• Ltd. Deluxe CD Box Set with symbolic dice oracle

• Ltd. CD Digipak

• Ltd. CD Digipak (US version)

• black LP & LP-Booklet

• black LP & LP-Booklet (US version)

• Ltd. white LP & LP-Booklet

• Ltd. deep blood red LP & LP-Booklet (exclusive Sony Music Entertainment Italy version)

• Ltd. Sparkle Rainbow LP & LP-Booklet

• Ltd. transp. glow in the dark LP & LP-Booklet (exclusive band version)

• black LP & LP-Booklet (US version)

• Ltd. ultra clear LP & LP-Booklet (US version)

• Ltd. silver LP & LP-Booklet (US version)

• Digital Album

Noch in diesem Monat gehen Lacuna Coil mit der finnischen Nu-Metal-Band Blind Channel auf Headliner-Tour durch Großbritannien und Irland. Tickets sind hier erhältlich: https://lacunacoil.com. Sommerfestivaldaten folgen.

Tourdates:

October 12th Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur Club

October 15th Belfast, Ireland – Limelight

October 16th Dublin, Ireland – Academy

October 18th Bournemouth, UK– O2 Academy

October 20th Manchester, UK – Academy

October 21st Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3

October 22nd Wolverhampton, UK – KK’S Steel Mill

October 24th Nottingham, UK – Rock City

October 25th London, UK – Roundhouse

October 26th Bristol, UK– O2 Academy

June 6 – 8th 2025 – Metal Fest OpenAir – Czech Republic

August 8th, 2025 – Bloodstock Festival – England

August 9-10th, 2025 – M’era Luna Festival – Germany

Lacuna Coil sind

Cristina Scabbia – Vocals

Andrea Ferro – Vocals

Marco Coti Zelati – Bass, Guitars, Synths

Richard Meiz – Drums

