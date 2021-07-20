Lehnen: präsentieren ihre neue Single „Thirty-One“

Die Herren von Noise Appeal Records präsentierten uns am 16. Juli wieder eine neue Single: Lehnens düsterer synthesizer-getriebener Track Thirty-One ist die dritte Single aus ihrem kommenden Album Negative Space.

Die Band über den Song: „This one’s a bit different from most of the other songs on the new album. It’s basically a remix of a song idea Marty came up with throughout the course of writing this album, and while his original version is beautiful, Joel couldn’t help but bastardise it. And it kinda works, so it stuck. Hope you enjoy!“

Hier gehts zum Stream & Download:

https://lehnen.lnk.to/ThirtyOne