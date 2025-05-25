Lost Society: kehren mit neuer Single „Dead People Scare Me (But The Living Make Me Sick)“ zurück

Die finnische Metal-Band Lost Society ist mit voller Kraft zurück. Mit ihrer brandneuen Single Dead People Scare Me (But The Living Make Me Sick) präsentieren sie eine energiegeladene Hymne, die darauf abzielt, die Moshpits auf Festivals diesen Sommer zu entfachen.
Mit diesem explosiven Track läutet Lost Society ein mutiges neues Kapitel in ihrer Karriere ein. Sie tauchen kopfüber in frisches Klangterritorium ein und behalten dabei die rohe Energie und Aggression, die ihre Fans lieben. Die Single ist der erste Vorgeschmack auf ihr kommendes Full-Length-Album, dessen Details bald bekannt gegeben werden.
Begleitend zur Veröffentlichung gibt es ein ausgelassenes Party-Video, das den chaotischen Geist des Songs und die humorvolle Attitüde perfekt einfängt – eine ideale visuelle Ergänzung zu den adrenalingeladenen Riffs und den bissigen Texten des Tracks.
Seht euch das Video zu Dead People Scare Me (But The Living Make Me Sick) hier an:
Stream Dead People Scare Me (But The Living Make Me Sick): https://lostsociety.bfan.link/dead-people
Frontman Samy Elbanna kommentiert: „When we were kids, we often were scared by zombies, the grim reaper and whatever concept of death we felt we knew anything about – but as we grew up and were introduced to the real world, we would find out that there is nothing more terrifying than a person with a heartbeat and power.
This track dives into universal themes that most of us think about constantly: fitting in, and questioning why we should fit in? We are brought up in institutions molding us to prepare for adulthood, and even in the 21st century, differing from the mass still makes people look down on you – and this song is an anthem for the downtrodden. No matter how „mainstream“ metal music is, it’s always marginal, and „being touched by the devil“ is a metaphor for all of the people out there who feel like they are doing something that differs from the mass, and they like it.“
Erlebt Lost Society diesen Sommer auf einem europäischen Festival:
25.06. ES Resurrection Fest
27.06. EST Tallinn Rock Festival
28.06. FI Provinssi
04.07. FI Rokki Raikaa
11.07. FI Metallivuori
19.07. FI Pomefest
30.07. DE Wacken Open Air
31.07. DE Helm Fest
08.08. ES Leyendas Del Rock
15.08. DE Summer Breeze
30.08. FI Nordis Live
08.11. FI Metalli Mössö XXL
Lost Society sind:
Samy Elbanna | Gesang, Gitarre
Arttu Lesonen | Gitarre
Mirko Lehtinen | Bass
Taz Fagerström | Schlagzeug
Lost Society online:
https://lostsocietyfinland.com
https://www.facebook.com/lostsocietyfinland/
https://www.instagram.com/lostsocietyfi/