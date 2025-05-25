Lost Society: kehren mit neuer Single „Dead People Scare Me (But The Living Make Me Sick)“ zurück

Die finnische Metal-Band Lost Society ist mit voller Kraft zurück. Mit ihrer brandneuen Single Dead People Scare Me (But The Living Make Me Sick) präsentieren sie eine energiegeladene Hymne, die darauf abzielt, die Moshpits auf Festivals diesen Sommer zu entfachen.

Mit diesem explosiven Track läutet Lost Society ein mutiges neues Kapitel in ihrer Karriere ein. Sie tauchen kopfüber in frisches Klangterritorium ein und behalten dabei die rohe Energie und Aggression, die ihre Fans lieben. Die Single ist der erste Vorgeschmack auf ihr kommendes Full-Length-Album, dessen Details bald bekannt gegeben werden.

Begleitend zur Veröffentlichung gibt es ein ausgelassenes Party-Video, das den chaotischen Geist des Songs und die humorvolle Attitüde perfekt einfängt – eine ideale visuelle Ergänzung zu den adrenalingeladenen Riffs und den bissigen Texten des Tracks.

Seht euch das Video zu Dead People Scare Me (But The Living Make Me Sick) hier an:

Stream Dead People Scare Me (But The Living Make Me Sick): https://lostsociety.bfan.link/dead-people

Frontman Samy Elbanna kommentiert: „When we were kids, we often were scared by zombies, the grim reaper and whatever concept of death we felt we knew anything about – but as we grew up and were introduced to the real world, we would find out that there is nothing more terrifying than a person with a heartbeat and power.

This track dives into universal themes that most of us think about constantly: fitting in, and questioning why we should fit in? We are brought up in institutions molding us to prepare for adulthood, and even in the 21st century, differing from the mass still makes people look down on you – and this song is an anthem for the downtrodden. No matter how „mainstream“ metal music is, it’s always marginal, and „being touched by the devil“ is a metaphor for all of the people out there who feel like they are doing something that differs from the mass, and they like it.“

Erlebt Lost Society diesen Sommer auf einem europäischen Festival:

25.06. ES Resurrection Fest

27.06. EST Tallinn Rock Festival

28.06. FI Provinssi

04.07. FI Rokki Raikaa

11.07. FI Metallivuori

19.07. FI Pomefest

30.07. DE Wacken Open Air

31.07. DE Helm Fest

08.08. ES Leyendas Del Rock

15.08. DE Summer Breeze

30.08. FI Nordis Live

08.11. FI Metalli Mössö XXL

Lost Society sind:

Samy Elbanna | Gesang, Gitarre

Arttu Lesonen | Gitarre

Mirko Lehtinen | Bass

Taz Fagerström | Schlagzeug

Lost Society online:

https://lostsocietyfinland.com

https://www.facebook.com/lostsocietyfinland/

https://www.instagram.com/lostsocietyfi/