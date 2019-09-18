Machine Head: kündigen zweite ‚Burn My Eyes’ 25. Jubiläum Europa-Tour an

Let Freedom Ring! Machine Head kündigen stolz den zweiten Teil ihrer 25. Jubiläums Tour des klassischen Debüts Burn My Eyes an.

Die zweite Runde startet am 19. April in Zaragoza, Spanien, von wo aus es dann nach Portugal, Ost-Europa, Russland und Skandinavien weitergeht und schließlich in Birmingham und London im legendären Alexandra Palace am 5. und 6. Juni endet.

Aufgebaut in ihrem sehr beliebten Evening With… Format, besteht jede Show aus drei Stunden musikalischer Extravaganz, die in zwei Teile aufgeteilt werden kann:

Part I enthält eine ganze Reihe von modernen Machine Head Klassikern, wie Imperium, Halo, Ten Ton Hammer und The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears, gespielt von Frontman/Gitarrist Robb Flynn und Bassist Jared MacEachern und zwei weiteren Musikern an Gitarre und Schlagzeug, deren Namen noch angekündigt werden.

In Part II werden die Bay Area Titanen ihr klassisches Debütalbum Burn My Eyes zum ersten Mal in kompletter Länge live spielen. Und als ob dieses historische Ereignis nicht schon monumental genug wäre, werden auch der original Machine Head Schlagzeuger aus der Burn My Eyes-Ära Chris Kontos und Original-Gitarrist Logan Mader auf der Bühne zu sehen sein.

Band Gründer und Visionär Robb Flynn kommentiert: “While we all expected the first round of dates to do well, no one could have predicted the frankly mind-boggling attendance numbers with Paris selling out in 1 hour and London selling out in 8 hours! We want everyone to have the opportunity to take part in this very special, once-in-a-lifetime-event, and as promised, we are bringing this around the globe well into Dec 2020. So stoked to bring this event to so many territories that we can’t always get to, and ending at Alexandra Palace will, be monu-MENTAL!“

Jared MacEachern freut sich ebenfalls auf die Tour und sagt: “Lemme just say, you head cases are in for a massively heavy treat! These BME songs are sounding CRUSHING, and the vibe is great. OG head cases are gonna feel it’s like the first time, and all you other cats are gonna see where it all began!”.

Logan Mader fügt hinzu: “Really looking forward to this tour and hitting all the markets we will miss on the first run. It’s gonna be amazing! I’ve never been to Greece or Russia and now I’ll have the chance to visit both!!”.

Chris Kontos stimmt zu und kommentiert: “This is an absolute mind blower! Playing these songs again after 23 years feels just amazing. The fact that it’s 25 years later and the BME record is still relevant and revered is humbling to say the least. Doing a huge world tour in celebration of the record is a great way to acknowledge the legacy of Machine Head’s past and future. I’m so looking forward to sharing these songs with the Machine Head fans around the world. Can’t wait to meet all you ‘Head Cases’ out there! You can be sure it is going to be a crushing night! See ya soon!”

Tickets sind ab 10 Uhr lokale Zeit am Freitag den 20. September erhältlich, während der VIP-Vorverkauf schon am Mittwoch den 18. September um 10 Uhr startet.

Eine sehr stark begrenzte Anzahl von VIP Packages wird hier für 30 Leute pro Show verfügbar sein: HIER

Bronze Paket: Exklusives Meet & Greet w/ besonderem Burn My Eyes T-Shirt (sonst nirgends erhältlich), exklusiver Burn My Eyes Flagge, VIP Laminat und Lanyard, Mini Poster, uvm (Limitiert auf 20 Stück pro Show)

Gold Paket: Exklusiver Soundcheck, exklusives Meet & Greet w/ besonderem Burn My Eyes T-Shirt (sonst nirgends erhältlich), exklusiver Burn My Eyes Flagge, VIP Laminat und Lanyard, Mini Poster, uvm (Limitiert auf 19 Stück pro Show)

Platin Paket: Auf der Bühne gespielte Burn My Eyes Gitarre von Dean Guitars, unterschrieben von der Band, exklusiver Soundcheck, exklusives Meet & Greet w/ besonderem Burn My Eyes T-Shirt (sonst nirgends erhältlich), exklusiver Burn My Eyes Flagge, VIP Laminat und Lanyard, Mini Poster, uvm (Limitiert auf 1 Stück pro Show)

Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour Eu-2020 Tour Dates

April

19. 04 E Zaragoza, Teatro de las Esquinas

21.04 E Santiago De Compostela, Capitol

23.04 P Oporto, Coliseu de Porto

24.04 P Lisbon, Coliseu de Lisboa

25.04 E Madrid, La Riviera

27.04 E Malaga, Paris 15

28.04 E Murcia, Gamma

29.04 E Valencia, Republicca

Mai

01.05 E Barcelona, Razzmatazz

02.05 F Toulouse, Le Bikini

05.05 D Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena

06.05 D Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

08.05 D Hannover, Swiss Life Hall

09.05 CZ Prague, Forum Karlin

10.05 SK Bratislava, Refinery Gallery

12.05 RO Bucharest, Quantic Club

13.05 BG Sofia, Universiada Hall

15.05 GR Thessaloniki, Fix Factory Of Sound

16.05 GR Athens, Piraeus Academy

20.05 UA Kiev, Stereoplaza

22.05 RUS Moscow, 1930 Moscow

23.05 RUS St Petersburg, A2

25.05 FIN Helsinki, The Circus

28.05 S Stockholm, Fryhuset Arenan

29.05 N Oslo, Sentrum Scene

30.05 DK Aarhus, Train

Juni

01.06 D Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit 36

02.06 D Utrecht, Tivoliredenburg

03.06 F Lille, Aeronef

05.06 GB London, Alexandra Palace

06.06 GB Birmingham Academy

Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour Eu-2019 Tour Dates

Tickets sind hier erhältlich: HIER

Oktober

05.10 D Freiburg Sick Arena Musikclub

07.10 NL Holland, Tilburg 013 *Sold-Out*

09.10 DK Copenhagen Amager Bio *Sold-Out*

11.10 D Wuerzburg Posthalle *Sold-Out*

12.10 D Leipzig Haus Auensee

14.10 D Bochum Ruhr Congress

15.10 D Munich Zenith

16.10 A Vienna Gasometer

18.10 P Gdansk B90

19.10 P Warsaw Progressja *Sold-Out*

20.10 HU Budapest Baba Negra *Sold-Out*

22.10 CH Zurich Komplex

23.10 F Lyon Le Radiant **

25.10 I Milan Live Club

26.10 I Padova Hall

27.10 L Lux Expo

29.10 F Paris Le Trianon *Sold-Out*

30.10 F Paris Le Trianon *Sold-Out*

31.10 B Brussels Forest National

November

02.11 UK London O2 Academy Brixton *Sold-Out*

04.11 UK Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse *Sold-Out*

05.11 UK Glasgow O2 Academy *Sold-Out*

07.11 UK Belfast Telegraph Building

08.11 IRL Dublin Olympia Theatre *Sold-Out*

Dezember

20.12 CA Hollywood, The Hollywood Palladium

