Nach übereinstimmenden Berichten diverser Medien zufolge, die auf der US-Nachrichtenseite The Blast basieren, die sich wiederum auf Berichte aus dem Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office beruft, soll Karl Logan in Charlotte, North Carolina wegen Verdacht des Besitzes von Kinderpornografie verhaftet worden sein. Mittlerweile soll er jedoch wieder gegen Kaution frei sein.

Die Stellungnahme des Manowar-Managements:

Regarding Karl Logan

With regard to Karl Logan’s arrest and the charges against him:

Due to the fact that Karl and his attorneys are dealing with these issues, he will not perform with MANOWAR.

The new album and upcoming tour will not be affected.

– Magic Circle Entertainment Management –