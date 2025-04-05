Midnight: neues Cover-Album „Steel, Rust And Disgust“ erscheint am 23.05. über Metal Blade Records

Clevelands beliebte Filth-Metal-Band Midnight wird am 23. Mai ihr neues Album Steel, Rust And Disgust über Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen.

Der Ein-Mann-Armee, Athenar, hat über zwei Jahrzehnte hinweg einen unheiligen Lärm produziert und unzählige Demos, Splits, EPs und LPs veröffentlicht, während er die Metal/Punk-Untergrundszene mit seiner eigenen süchtig machenden Mischung aus Lust, Schmutz und Sleaze erobert hat. Das Kollektiv Steel, Rust And Disgust folgt dem letztjährigen, chartstürmenden Album Hellish Expectations und enthält zehn einzigartige Coverversionen sowie zwei neue Stücke.

Athenar äußert sich dazu: „The idea to record an album of all cover jams with a certain theme is nothing quite new. The original title for this album was gonna be Throw Ups as an homage to the David Bowie’s Pin Ups album, also of covers. Although Throw Ups is only two syllables and I need six. I guess I could’ve called it Throw Downs Throw Outs Throw Ups, but that would be just fucking stupid.“

„I just wanted to record some songs by bands who shared the same sights, sounds, and sewage of my region of birth“, fährt er fort. „Some of these tunes you may have heard, some you may have not. So please, do yourself a favor and check out the original versions… if you want to transform into a total fucking slimebag that is!“

Im Vorfeld der offiziellen Veröffentlichung ist jetzt den Originaltrack Cleveland Metal erschienen. Athenar bemerkt: „‚Cleveland‘ and ‚metal.‘ Those two words flow together like molten steel. This title was directly taken from a compilation album of the same name released in 1983 on Clubside Records, pre Auburn Records. The song was written as an erotic love letter to the cursed city whence I was thrusted upon and its fellow inhabitants of subhumans.“

Seht euch das Video zu Cleveland Metal, das von My Good Eye Visuals inszeniert wurde, hier an:

Steel, Rust And Disgust wird sowohl auf CD und digitalen Formaten als auch auf Vinyl in folgenden Farbvarianten veröffentlicht:

Orange (US – Ltd 600)

180g Schwarz (EU)

Orange/Schwarz Dust Splatter (EU – Ltd. 500)

Weiß/Schwarz Dust Splatter (Band Exclusive – Ltd. 300)

Steel, Rust And Disgust – Trackliste:

1. Cleveland Metal

2. Iron Beast (Kratos Cover)

03. I’m Insane (Synastryche Cover)

4. Final Solution (Rocket From The Tombs Cover)

5. Frenzy (Screamin‘ Jay Hawkins Cover)

6. Child Eaters (Rubber City Rebels Cover)

7. 3rd Generation Nation (Dead Boys Cover)

8. Rock N‘ Roll Fever (David Allan Coe Cover)

9. Carrions Keep (False Hope Cover)

10. Black Leather Rock (Electric Eels Cover)

11. Steel, Rust And Disgust

12. Agitated (Electric Eels Cover)

Midnight online:

https://www.facebook.com/midnightviolators

https://www.instagram.com/midnightviolators