Phantom: präsentieren Video zum zweiten Song „Summoned To Kill“ aus ihrem dritten Album

Die mexikanischen Speed-/Thrash-Metaller Phantom haben mit Not Midnight Yet einen zweiten Song aus ihrem kommenden dritten Album veröffentlicht, das am 26. Juni 2026 über High Roller Records erscheint.

Hier geht’s zum Video zu Summoned To Kill:

Not Midnight Yet wurde erneut mit Héctor „Northen“ Ibarra in den Nehtron Studios in Guadalajara aufgenommen und gemischt und von Patrick W. Engel im Temple Of Disharmony Studio in Deutschland gemastert. Das Album präsentiert die Band von ihrer technischen und dynamischsten Seite.

„I am never fully satisfied with my records and I try to push forward and expand our boundaries with every new material – without changing the soul and core of what Phantom stands for: Old School Heavy Metal“, erklärt Mastermind J.C. García. „This record puts together very well everything that we are. Because of that, I think this is a juggernaut of an album.„

Tracks wie Hordes Of Bats liefern unerbittliches Tempo und riffgetriebene Aggression, während Dracula’s Curse und der Titeltrack auf kraftvolle Midtempo-Dynamik und komplexe Strukturen setzen. The Pale Remains Of Time sticht als einer der ambitioniertesten Momente des Albums hervor und kombiniert melodischen Gesang, klare Gitarren-Interludien und subtile progressive Elemente.

„I try to break the established formula and add more textures and layers while keeping the old school spirit„, erklärt J.C. „It’s a very personal record and a work I’m very proud of. I think this is the most solid Phantom record to date.“

Not Midnight Yet – Trackliste:

Hordes Of Bats Out Of The Mausoleum Dracula’s Curse Morgenstern/Iron Strike The Pale Remains Of Time Summoned To Kill Not Midnight Yet Solomonari Sepulchral Majesty Curse Your Name A Trail Full Of Sorrows Echoes From The Fights

Mit Not Midnight Yet schärfen Phantom ihre Identität und liefern ein kraftvolles, atmosphärisches Statement – ​​den Beweis, dass die Nacht noch lange nicht vorbei ist.

Phantom sind:

Harel O. – Gitarren

J.C. García – Gesang, Gitarren

Raír Tavizón – Bass

J.P. Alatorre – Schlagzeug

Phantom online:

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