Nitrogods: kündigen ersten Live-Doppelalbum an

Nitrogods werden am 27.05.2022 ihr erstes Live-Doppelalbum namens Ten Years Of Crap – Live bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Das Album fängt die Power eines Nitrogods Live-Sets perfekt ein.

Alle Songs wurden von Stefan Leibing gemischt und gemastert. Für die Gestaltung des Coverartworks ist Sänger/Bassist Oimel verantwortlich.

Das Album wird als 2-CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl Doppel-LP sowie in digitaler Form erhältlich sein und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/tenyearsofcraplive

Nitrogods – Ten Years Of Crap – Live

CD Digipak

CD 1

1. Black Car Driving Man (Live)

2. Gasoline (Live)

3. At Least I’m Drunk (Live)

4. Breaking Loose (Live)

5. Boogeyman (Live)

6. A Los Muertos (Live)

7. Back Home (Live)

8. Rifle Down (Live)

9. Lipsynch Stars (Live)

CD 2

1. Nothing But Trouble (Live)

2. Damn Right (Live)

3. Rancid Rock (Live)

4. Drum Solo

5. Wheelin‘ (Live)

6. Rats & Rumours (Live)

7. Take It To The Highway (Live)

8. Whiskey Wonderland (Live)

9. Wasted In Berlin (Live)

10. We’ll Bring The House Down (Live)

Ltd. Vinyl LP

LP 1

A-Side

Black Car Driving Man (Live)

Gasoline (Live)

At Least I’m Drunk (Live)

Breaking Loose (Live)

Boogeyman (Live)

B-Side

A Los Muertos (Live)

Back Home (Live)

Rifle Down (Live)

Lipsynch Stars (Live)

LP 2

A-Side

Nothing But Trouble (Live)

Damn Right (Live)

Rancid Rock (Live)

Drum Solo

Wheelin‘ (Live)

Rats & Rumours (Live)

B-Side

Take It To The Highway (Live)

Whiskey Wonderland (Live)

Wasted In Berlin (Live)

We’ll Bring The House Down (Live)

Nitrogods live:

07.05.2022 DE Zwickau – Club Seilerstrasse

21.05.2022 DE Bad Friedrichshall – Lemmy´s

28.05.2022 DE Oberndorf am Neckar – Metalheadz Open Air

01.07.2022 DE Ehndorf – Rockarea A7 Festival

02.05.2022 DE Hasselroth – Rock in Schroth

23.07.2022 DE Balge – Rock das Ding

12.08.2022 DE Büdesheim – Krawall’o’Rock Festival

28.09.2022 DE Berlin – Hole 44*

29.09.2022 DE Hameln – Sumpfblume*

30.09.2022 DE Münster – Sputnikhalle*

01.10.2022 DE Magdeburg – Factory*

03.10.2022 DE Würzburg – Posthalle*

04.10.2022 DE Mannheim – Feuerwache*

06.10.2022 DE Stuttgart – Witzemann*

08.10.2022 DE Cham – L.A.*

09.10.2022 DE Nürnberg – Hirsch*

11.10.2022 DE Köln – Essigfabrik*

13.10.2022 DE Frankfurt – Das Bett*

14.10.2022 DE Hamburg – Grünspan*

15.10.2022 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser*

16.10.2022 DE Dresden – Beatpol*

03.12.2022 DE Essen – Nikolaut Rockfest

28.12.2022 DE Berlin – Kesselhaus

* w/ Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Crossplane

http://www.nitrogods.de

https://www.facebook.com/Nitrogods