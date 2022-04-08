Nitrogods: kündigen ersten Live-Doppelalbum an

Nitrogods werden am 27.05.2022 ihr erstes Live-Doppelalbum namens Ten Years Of Crap – Live bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!
Das Album fängt die Power eines Nitrogods Live-Sets perfekt ein.
Alle Songs wurden von Stefan Leibing gemischt und gemastert. Für die Gestaltung des Coverartworks ist Sänger/Bassist Oimel verantwortlich.
Das Album wird als 2-CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl Doppel-LP sowie in digitaler Form erhältlich sein und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/tenyearsofcraplive
Nitrogods – Ten Years Of Crap – Live
CD Digipak
CD 1
1. Black Car Driving Man (Live)
2. Gasoline (Live)
3. At Least I’m Drunk (Live)
4. Breaking Loose (Live)
5. Boogeyman (Live)
6. A Los Muertos (Live)
7. Back Home (Live)
8. Rifle Down (Live)
9. Lipsynch Stars (Live)
CD 2
1. Nothing But Trouble (Live)
2. Damn Right (Live)
3. Rancid Rock (Live)
4. Drum Solo
5. Wheelin‘ (Live)
6. Rats & Rumours (Live)
7. Take It To The Highway (Live)
8. Whiskey Wonderland (Live)
9. Wasted In Berlin (Live)
10. We’ll Bring The House Down (Live)
Ltd. Vinyl LP
LP 1
A-Side
Black Car Driving Man (Live)
Gasoline (Live)
At Least I’m Drunk (Live)
Breaking Loose (Live)
Boogeyman (Live)
B-Side
A Los Muertos (Live)
Back Home (Live)
Rifle Down (Live)
Lipsynch Stars (Live)
LP 2
A-Side
Nothing But Trouble (Live)
Damn Right (Live)
Rancid Rock (Live)
Drum Solo
Wheelin‘ (Live)
Rats & Rumours (Live)
B-Side
Take It To The Highway (Live)
Whiskey Wonderland (Live)
Wasted In Berlin (Live)
We’ll Bring The House Down (Live)
Nitrogods live:
07.05.2022 DE Zwickau – Club Seilerstrasse
21.05.2022 DE Bad Friedrichshall – Lemmy´s
28.05.2022 DE Oberndorf am Neckar – Metalheadz Open Air
01.07.2022 DE Ehndorf – Rockarea A7 Festival
02.05.2022 DE Hasselroth – Rock in Schroth
23.07.2022 DE Balge – Rock das Ding
12.08.2022 DE Büdesheim – Krawall’o’Rock Festival
28.09.2022 DE Berlin – Hole 44*
29.09.2022 DE Hameln – Sumpfblume*
30.09.2022 DE Münster – Sputnikhalle*
01.10.2022 DE Magdeburg – Factory*
03.10.2022 DE Würzburg – Posthalle*
04.10.2022 DE Mannheim – Feuerwache*
06.10.2022 DE Stuttgart – Witzemann*
08.10.2022 DE Cham – L.A.*
09.10.2022 DE Nürnberg – Hirsch*
11.10.2022 DE Köln – Essigfabrik*
13.10.2022 DE Frankfurt – Das Bett*
14.10.2022 DE Hamburg – Grünspan*
15.10.2022 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser*
16.10.2022 DE Dresden – Beatpol*
03.12.2022 DE Essen – Nikolaut Rockfest
28.12.2022 DE Berlin – Kesselhaus
* w/ Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Crossplane