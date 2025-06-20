Omnium Gatherum: veröffentlichen Single/Video “The Last Hero” vom kommenden neuen Album “May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way”

Omnium Gatherum, einer der aktivsten Metal-Exporte Finnlands, präsentiert The Last Hero, seine neueste Single und das dazugehörige Video. Die erste Single vom kommenden Album May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way, das noch in diesem Jahr veröffentlicht werden soll. Das Video wurde von ihrem langjährigen Partner Jari Heino gedreht, mit zusätzlichen Aufnahmen von Brendan McGowan.
Markus Vanhala (guitar): „The Last Hero gives a great preview of the new album, promising more force and groove than the previous one. It’s a powerful OG anthem about an old-school street hero who never gives up and who keeps on fighting for the sake of fighting. This relentless attitude, while admirable, also means missing out on seeing and solving situations beyond the immediate fight. A theme that is easily reflected in our modern lives.”
Jukka Pelkonen (vocals): “The Last Hero is a fast-paced, straightforward, melodic, and aggressive song with a catchy chorus. It’s a powerful track that really packs a punch. Lyrically, it tells the story of a person who, for better or worse, never gives up.”
May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way – European Tour 2026
Supports: Fallujah, In Mourning
11.02.26 (DK) Copenhagen – Pumpehuset
12.02.26 (DE) Hamburg – Gruenspan
13.02.26 (DE) Leipzig – Hellraiser
14.02.26 (DE) Berlin – Lido
15.02.26 (PL) Krakow – Hype Park
17.02.26 (HU) Budapest – Barba Negra
18.02.26 (CZ) Prague – Rock Café
19.02.26 (AT) Vienna – Szene
20.02.26 (DE) Munich – Backstage Halle
21.02.26 (CH) Aarau – Kiff
22.02.26 (DE) Stuttgart – Im Wizemann
23.02.26 (DE) Lindau – Club Vaudeville
25.02.26 (DE) Hannover – Musikzentrum
26.02.26 (DE) Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal
27.02.26 (NL) Almelo – Metropool
28.02.26 (DE) Oberhausen – Kulttempel
01.03.26 (LU) Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal
03.03.26 (FR) Colmar – Le Grillen
04.03.26 (FR) Paris – Petit Bain
05.03.26 (NL) Utrecht – TivoliVredenburg
06.03.26 (BE) Kortrijk – DVG
07.03.26 (UK) London – The Dome
Omnium Gatherum live 2025:
27.06.25 (CZ) Basinfirefest
17.07.25 (ES) Sun and Thunder Fest
19.07.25 (FIN) John Smith Festival
27.07.25 (SL) Tolminator Festival
31.07.25 (RO) Rockstadt Extreme Fest
14.8.25 (FIN) Turku, Logomon Kesäterassi
16.08.25 (DE) Summer Breeze