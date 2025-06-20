Omnium Gatherum: veröffentlichen Single/Video “The Last Hero” vom kommenden neuen Album “May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way”

Omnium Gatherum, einer der aktivsten Metal-Exporte Finnlands, präsentiert The Last Hero, seine neueste Single und das dazugehörige Video. Die erste Single vom kommenden Album May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way, das noch in diesem Jahr veröffentlicht werden soll. Das Video wurde von ihrem langjährigen Partner Jari Heino gedreht, mit zusätzlichen Aufnahmen von Brendan McGowan.

Markus Vanhala (guitar): „The Last Hero gives a great preview of the new album, promising more force and groove than the previous one. It’s a powerful OG anthem about an old-school street hero who never gives up and who keeps on fighting for the sake of fighting. This relentless attitude, while admirable, also means missing out on seeing and solving situations beyond the immediate fight. A theme that is easily reflected in our modern lives.”

Jukka Pelkonen (vocals): “The Last Hero is a fast-paced, straightforward, melodic, and aggressive song with a catchy chorus. It’s a powerful track that really packs a punch. Lyrically, it tells the story of a person who, for better or worse, never gives up.”

May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way – European Tour 2026

Supports: Fallujah, In Mourning

11.02.26 (DK) Copenhagen – Pumpehuset

12.02.26 (DE) Hamburg – Gruenspan

13.02.26 (DE) Leipzig – Hellraiser

14.02.26 (DE) Berlin – Lido

15.02.26 (PL) Krakow – Hype Park

17.02.26 (HU) Budapest – Barba Negra

18.02.26 (CZ) Prague – Rock Café

19.02.26 (AT) Vienna – Szene

20.02.26 (DE) Munich – Backstage Halle

21.02.26 (CH) Aarau – Kiff

22.02.26 (DE) Stuttgart – Im Wizemann

23.02.26 (DE) Lindau – Club Vaudeville

25.02.26 (DE) Hannover – Musikzentrum

26.02.26 (DE) Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal

27.02.26 (NL) Almelo – Metropool

28.02.26 (DE) Oberhausen – Kulttempel

01.03.26 (LU) Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal

03.03.26 (FR) Colmar – Le Grillen

04.03.26 (FR) Paris – Petit Bain

05.03.26 (NL) Utrecht – TivoliVredenburg

06.03.26 (BE) Kortrijk – DVG

07.03.26 (UK) London – The Dome

Omnium Gatherum live 2025:

27.06.25 (CZ) Basinfirefest

17.07.25 (ES) Sun and Thunder Fest

19.07.25 (FIN) John Smith Festival

27.07.25 (SL) Tolminator Festival

31.07.25 (RO) Rockstadt Extreme Fest

14.8.25 (FIN) Turku, Logomon Kesäterassi

16.08.25 (DE) Summer Breeze