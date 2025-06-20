Revocation: veröffentlichen neues Album „New Gods, New Masters“am 26.09. über Metal Blade Records

Im Vorfeld der Albumveröffentlichung präsentiert die Band ihre erste Single Cronenberged, die Gastvocals von Jonny Davy von Job For A Cowboy enthält. Der Song handelt von einem misslungenen wissenschaftlichen Experiment. „I’m a massive sci-fi horror fan and love the body horror genre that David Cronenberg helped to create so this is my homage to that“, ergänzt Davidson. „Also, shout out to Rick and Morty for inspiring the song title.“

Seht euch das Video zu Cronenberged hier an:

„The video for Cronenberged features tons of gore and practical effects“, fährt er fort. „It was so fun to create a little mini sci-fi horror movie for this track. Getting to transform into a hideous tentacle monster was a real treat. I knew things were going well when the My Good Eye film crew were gagging at how gross it was off screen.“

New Gods, New Masters – Trackliste:

1. New Gods, New Masters

2. Sarcophagi Of The Soul

3. Confines Of Infinity (feat. Travis Ryan, Cattle Decapitation)

4. Dystopian Vermin

5. Despiritualized

6. The All Seeing (feat. Gilad Hekselman)

7. Data Corpse

8. Cronenberged (feat. Jonny Davy, Job For A Cowboy)

9. Buried Epoch (feat. Luc Lemay, Gorguts)

New Gods, New Masters wurde von Davidson produziert und von Jens Bogren (The Haunted, Spiritbox) gemixt und gemastert. Das Artwork stammt von Paolo Girardi (Bell Witch, Mother Of Graves, Black Breath, Cryptopsy). Neben Jonny Davy sind auf dem Album auch Gastbeiträge von Travis Ryan von Cattle Decapitation, Luc Lemay von Gorguts und dem Jazz-Gitarristen Gilad Hekselman zu hören.

New Gods, New Masters wird sowohl auf CD als auch in digitalen Formaten sowie auf Vinyl in verschiedenen Farbvarianten veröffentlicht:

– All Seeing (Amber Marbled – US)

– Gemini Parasite (Green / Blue Marbled – US)

– Unending Night (Blue Smoke – US Tour Exclusive)

– 180g Black (EU)

– Twilight Blue Marbled (EU)

– Crimson Red Marbled (EU – Ltd. 500)

– Lilac w/ Black Dust (EU – Ltd. 300)

Nach der Veröffentlichung von New Gods, New Masters werden Revocation eine einmonatige Headlinetour durch Nordamerika starten. Die Tour beginnt am 16. Oktober in Leesburg, Virginia, und endet am 15. November in Raleigh, North Carolina. Unterstützt werden sie dabei von Judiciary, Inferi und Vomit Forth an ausgewählten Terminen.

Revocation – Tour-Termine:

w/ Judiciary, Inferi, Vomit Forth

10/16/2025 Tally Ho – Leesburg, VA

10/17/2025 Brooklyn Monarch – New York, NY

10/18/2025 Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

10/19/2025 Foufones – Montreal, QC

10/20/2025 Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON

10/21/2025 Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

10/22/2025 Reggies – Chicago, IL *

10/24/2025 HQ – Denver, CO

10/25/2025 Ace’s High – Salt Lake City, UT

10/26/2025 The Shredder – Boise, ID

10/27/2025 El Corazon – Seattle, WA

10/28/2025 Rickshaw – Vancouver, BC

10/29/2025 Dante’s – Portland, OR

10/31/2025 Neck Of The Woods – San Francisco, CA

11/01/2025 Echoplex – Los Angeles, CA

11/02/2025 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

11/04/2025 Rosetta Room – Mesa, AZ

11/05/2025 Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM *

11/07/2025 RBC – Dallas, TX *

11/08/2025 Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

11/09/2025 Scout Bar – Houston, TX *

11/11/2025 Orpheum – Tampa, FL

11/12/2025 Respectable Street – West Palm Beach, FL

11/13/2025 Conduit – Orlando FL

11/14/2025 The Radio Room – Greenville, SC

11/15/2025 Chapel Of Bones – Raleigh, NC

*ohne Vomit Forth

Revocation sind:

Dave Davidson – Gesang, Gitarre

Ash Pearson – Schlagzeug

Harry Lannon – Rhythmusgitarre

Alex Weber – Bass

Revocation online:

https://www.revocationband.com

https://www.facebook.com/Revocation