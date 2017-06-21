Artwork enthüllt, Vorbestellungen möglich! ‚Burn The World‘ erscheint am 25. August!

Am 25. August bringen die schwedischen Metaller PORTRAIT ihr neues Album ‚Burn The World‚ weltweit bei Metal Blade Records heraus!

Surft gleich auf metalblade.com/portrait, um die erste Single zu hören, das Titelstück von ‚Burn The World‘! Dort könnt ihr das Album auch entsprechend vorbestellen und zwar in den folgenden Formaten:

–Digi-CD

–180g black vinyl

–pale violet red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

–pastel rose marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

–mahogany brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–multi-coloured splatter vinyl (eBay exclusive – limited to 150 copies)

–orange red marbled vinyl (USA exclusive – limited to 150 copies)

–box-set (limited to 500 copies) with the album on pale pink clear vinyl and digipak CD, plus a patch, slipmat, photo card (hand signed by all members), and ‚Mother Sun‘ 12″ featuring a cover of Judas Priest’s ‚Mother Sun‘ as well as two exclusive demo versions on side B

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available!

PORTRAIT sagen zu ihrem neuen Album: „‚Burn the World‘ ist unser härtestes Album bislang und bietet alles, wofür man Portrait kennt, aber noch mehr Dynamik und deshalb besseren, hochwertigeren Stoff als auf seinen Vorgängern. Erwartet nichts weniger als reinen, wütenden Heavy Metal für alle, die diese Welt untergehen sehen wollen.“

‚Burn The World‚ wartet mit Gastauftritten von Set Teitan (Dissection) und Kevin Bower (Hell) auf.

Mehr zu ‚Burn The World‚ in einem Interview auf Bardo Methodology.

‚Burn The World‘

1. Saturn Return (intro)

2. Burn The World

3. Likfassna

4. Flaming Blood

5. Mine To Reap

6. Martyrs

7. Further She Rode

8. The Sower’s Cross (CD bonus track)

9. To Die For

10. Pure Of Heart

PORTRAIT sind:

Per Lengstedt – Vocals

Christian Lindell -Gitarre

Robin Holmberg -Gitarre

Fredrik Petersson – Bass

Anders Persson – Drums

