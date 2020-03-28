Pristine: Tourabsage für Mai 2020

Leider müssen nun auch Pristine wegen der aktuellen Lage ihre für Mai 2020 geplante Kurztour durch Deutschland absagen.

Sängerin Heidi Solheim sagt dazu allen Fans und Unterstützern:

„Though it was expected we’re sad to announce the cancellation of our May tour… We hope everyone is healthy and well, wherever you are!

We are in some strange and challenging times.. We need to stick together, but not too close. Music has always been a fantastic way to bring people together, to build bridges and to connect us on a deeper level.

To do live shows is as close to a spiritual experience that we know of, and the thought of us not being able to tour and play in front of an audience and be a part of this sphere of energy and love is scary and very sad. But it’s completely necessary to stop this pandemic. And we promise you that we’ll be back!

Stay safe, stay home and take care of one another!

Peace and Love,

Pristine“

Pristine – Road Back To Ruin Tour 20 abgesagt:

präsentiert vom Eclipsed Magazin: