Nuclear Blast Records freuen sich, die weltweite Vertragsschließung mit der Rock/Metal-Ikone und einzigartigem Filmemacher ROB ZOMBIE bekanntgeben zu können. Der Nachfolger seines 2016er Studioalbums »The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser« sowie dem 2018er »Astro-Creep: 2000 Live« soll 2019 erscheinen.

Mehr Info dazu in Kürze.

ROB ZOMBIE kommentiert:

„I am very excited to work with the fine folks at Nuclear Blast. The combination of the label’s grassroots urge to get the hustle done mixed with the detonation of our most combustable melodic masterpiece yet should prove to be a winning hybrid of hellacious hullabaloo.“

Nuclear Blast dazu:

„As fans ourselves at Nuclear Blast we have long admired the artistry of ROB ZOMBIE throughout his extensive and successful career in both music and film. It is a very exciting opportunity to unite ROB’s visionary talent with Nuclear Blast ingenuity. Nuclear Blast has a long history of thinking outside of the box and creating personal and collectible experiences for the fans. We look forward to delivering unforgettable experiences to fans around the world for years to come with the legendary ROB ZOMBIE.“



ROB ZOMBIE hat sein Publikum mit Grenzgängen in der Musik sowie auf der Leinwand immer wieder herausgefordert. Bis heute hat ZOMBIE weltweit mehr als 23 Millionen Alben verkauft und ist der einzige Künstler der sowohl im Musikgeschäft als auch als Regisseur überaus erfolgreich ist. Seine bislang sieben Filme haben bis dato über 150 Millionen Dollar eingespielt.

Kommentare

Kommentare