Aufgrund von Terminproblemen rund um die Aufnahme und Veröffentlichung des neuen Albums müssen Royal Republic die geplante Tour von Januar bis März 2019 verschieben.

Royal Republic schreiben: „Scheduling the recording with the people we want, where we want and how we want proved more difficult than anyone anticipated. We obviously want to make the best record we can, for us and for you – this is something we simply cannot compromise on.“

Die gute Nachricht ist, dass die Aufnahmen für das neue Album fast abgeschlossen sind. Dennoch wird es nicht rechtzeitig zu den bisher geplanten Tourdates veröffentlicht werden können. Da diese Termine aber als Start für die „new album“-Tour gedacht waren, sieht Royal Republic keine andere Möglichkeit, als sie zu verschieben.

„We know that many of you were looking forward to these shows and that this is as big of a downer for many of you as it is for us. We miss you, we can’t wait to see you, and we will see you soon! This is not a cancellation, it’s an unfortunate but necessary postponement.“

Daher wird auch der eigentliche Konzerttermin in Dresden im Alten Schlachthof am 07.02.2019 nun auf den 07.12.2019 verlegt werden. Tickets, die bereits gekauft wurden, behalten ihre Gültigkeit oder können an der jeweiligen Vorverkaufsstelle, an der sie gekauft wurden, zurück gegeben werden.

„Thank you for your understanding and believe us when we say that it will be worth the wait. The reason we make albums in the first place is so that we can come out and see all of you on the road. The new album will be released in full in Spring 2019, and You will get a slice of awesome very, very soon. Thank you. Peace out. / Royal Republic„

