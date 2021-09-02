Slayer: Thrash Metal Ikonen wiederveröffentlichen Metal Blade Katalog

Am 22. Oktober veröffentlichen die fünffach nominierten und zweifachen Grammy-Gewinner Slayer über Metal Blade Records CD-, Kassetten- und Vinyl-Neuauflagen ihrer Klassiker Show No Mercy (1983), Haunting The Chapel (1984), Live Undead (1984) und Hell Awaits (1985). Unten findet ihr die verfügbaren Versionen und Tracklisten; vorbestellen könnt ihr eure Exemplare ab sofort unter: metalblade.com/slayer

Die 1981 gegründete Band Slayer stürmte die Welt mit einer neuen Mischung aus Metal und Punk – härter, schneller und düsterer als alle anderen – und setzte einen neuen Standard, der nicht nur ein Genre, sondern auch eine Einstellung definierte. In der gesamten Geschichte von Slayer hat die Band nie nachgelassen, ihre extremen und konzentrierten akustischen Angriffe zu entfesseln, und entgegen aller Versuchungen haben sich Slayer immer dafür entschieden, alles zu zermalmen und brutal zu bleiben und sich standhaft zu weigern, sich dem Mainstream anzupassen.

Show No Mercy re-issue Versionen

– jewelcase CD

– cassette (featuring a fold-out J-card and a smokey tint cassette shell)

– 180g black vinyl

– transparent red / black split vinyl (US exclusive)

– orange marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– transparent red / black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

– orange / red melt vinyl (EU exclusive)

– red / white splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

Haunting The Chapel re-issue Versionen

– jewelcase CD

– cassette (featuring a fold-out J-card and a smokey tint cassette shell)

– 180g black vinyl

– opaque red / black split vinyl (US exclusive)

– red / white marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– black / white splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

– red / white melt vinyl (EU exclusive)

– red / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

Live Undead re-issue Versionen

– jewelcase CD

– cassette (featuring a fold-out J-card and a smokey tint cassette shell)

– 180g black vinyl

– midnight blue / black split vinyl (US exclusive)

– grey / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– clear / blood red splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

– blue / white / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive)

– blue / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

Hell Awaits re-issue Versionen

– jewelcase CD

– cassette (featuring a fold-out J-card and a smokey tint cassette shell)

– 180g black vinyl

– transparent orange / black split vinyl (US exclusive)

– red marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– transparent orange / black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

– orange / red splatter vinyl (EU exclusive)

– red / yellow / black circle splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

Show No Mercy Tracklist

1. Evil Has No Boundaries

2. The Antichrist

3. Die By The Sword

4. Fight Till Death

5. Metal Storm / Face The Slayer

6. Black Magic

7. Tormentor

8. The Final Command

9. Crionics

10. Show No Mercy

Haunting The Chapel Tracklist

1. Chemical Warfare

2. Captor Of Sin

3. Haunting The Chapel

4. Aggressive Perfector

Live Undead Tracklist

1. Black Magic

2. Die By The Sword

3. Captor Of Sin

4. The Antichrist

5. Evil Has No Boundaries

6. Show No Mercy

7. Aggressive Perfector

Hell Awaits Tracklist

1. Hell Awaits

2. Kill Again

3. At Dawn They Sleep

4. Praise Of Death

5. Necrophiliac

6. Crypts Of Eternity

7. Hardening Of The Arteries

Slayer online:

https://www.slayer.net