Space Chaser: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zu „We Are The Night“

Mit der neuen digitalen Single We Are the Night – präsentiert in Form eines Musikvideos – liefern Space Chaser einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf das, was uns in Zukunft erwartet.

Space Chaser kommentieren: „On We Are the Night, you will find all the good ingredients that any thrash song needs“, schreibt Frontman Leo Schacht. „The track has sharp riffs, blistering leads, aggressive vocals, a melodic touch, as well as lyrics about a stage 4 civilization on the Kardashev scale and their murderous rampage through space and time. Crank it up and enjoy.“

Die Berliner Thrash-Metal-Maniacs werden ihr viertes Studioalbum schon bald über Testimony Records veröffentlichen. Haltet die Augen offen für die große Enthüllung am 16. Juni um 12:00 Uhr MESZ!

Mehr Informationen zu Space Chaser findet ihr hier:

Space Chaser online:

https://www.facebook.com/SpaceChaserBand

https://www.instagram.com/spacechaser