Sometime In February: präsentieren neue Single „The Bad Fight“ feat. Paul Waggoner von Between The Buried & Me

InsideOutMusic gaben kürzlich bekannt, dass die aufstrebenden Instrumental-Progressive-Metaller Sometime In February aus den USA einen weltweiten Vertrag unterzeichnet haben. Nun freut sich die Band, ihre neue Single The Bad Fight ankündigen zu können, die ab sofort überall gestreamt werden kann und für die sie die Hilfe einiger Freunde in Anspruch genommen haben. Die Band erklärt:

“The song came together quickly, and as soon as it was written we knew we had to pull out all the stops for it. We asked our friend Paul Waggoner of Between The Buried And Me to feature on it with a guest solo that is pitch perfect. Eric Guenther of The Contortionist contributed keys, synths, and sound design to take it to the next level. Dan Briggs, also of BTBAM, sprinkled additional sound design on top. And of course, we love to feature saxophone when we can, so our friend Rich Castillo of The Callous Daoboys added his touch to create a tasteful layer.”

Das Video zum Track wurde von Luke Gura in einem Gerichtsgebäude in der Nähe der Heimatstadt der Band gedreht. Seht es euch hier an: