Sometime In February: veröffentlichen neue Single ‘Phantom Sea’

Die aufstrebenden Instrumental-Progressive-Metaller Sometime In February, die in den USA ansässig sind, werden ihr neues Studioalbum Where Mountains Hide am 21. März 2025 über InsideOutMusic/Sony Music veröffentlichen. Das aus Charlotte, North Carolina, stammende Gitarrentrio präsentiert anspruchsvolle, aber zugängliche Kompositionen, die eine Reife offenbaren, die über ihre kurze gemeinsame Zeit als Band hinausgeht.

Nun veröffentlichte die Band den vierten Titel aus dem Album, der letzte, der vor der Veröffentlichung des Albums im nächsten Monat erscheint. Seht euch hier das Gitarrenspiel von Tristan Auman an:

Auman kommentiert: “Phantom Sea was sparked by one of Scott’s old demos, directly lifting the melodic core, and the rest came very quickly as soon as I heard it. This track was written later in the album process, and I knew the feelings we wanted to get across with this record, and it fit that mood perfectly.

I knew I wanted to include a grand orchestral piece, which became the intro, and from then on, the track doesn’t let up. It’s heavy, jubilant, and unrelenting, and it’s a song we are very proud of. It’s a perfect representation of the current direction of the band.”

