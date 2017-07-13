Suchen
Time For Metal und France-Medienpartner verlosen 3 x 2 Tickets für Foire aux Vins in Colmar: Hard Rock Session am 06.08.2017 mit Amon Amarth, Hammerfall, Gotthard und Pretty Maids.

Das Teilnehmen ist ganz einfach: ihr müsst nur unten das Formular ausfüllen. Ob ihr gewonnen habt, erfahrt ihr durch eine persönliche E-Mail oder einen Blick in unsere News. Die Verlosung endet am 20.07.2017!

Time For Metal und France-Medienpartner wünschen allen Teilnehmern viel Glück!

 

Alle Informationen zum Event findet ihr direkt hier:

Eventname: Foire aux Vins in Colmar: Hard Rock Session

Headliner: Amon Amarth

Vorbands: Hammerfall, Gotthard und Pretty Maids

Ort: Avenue de la Foire aux Vin 68000 Colmar

Datum: 06.08.2017

Kosten: 48 €

Genre: Death Metal, Power Metal, Metal, Rock

Tickets: http://www.aparteweb.com/awprod/cofv/awcatalog.aspx?ins=cofv

Veranstalter: Foire aux Vins / Colmar (F) (www.foire-colmar.com/)

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1264952160287357/ und http://www.foire-colmar.com/de/musikfestival/hard-rock-session

Einsendeschluss

Thursday 20th of July 2017 12:00:00 AM
