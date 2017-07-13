Time For Metal und France-Medienpartner verlosen 3 x 2 Tickets für Foire aux Vins in Colmar: Hard Rock Session am 06.08.2017 mit Amon Amarth, Hammerfall, Gotthard und Pretty Maids.
Das Teilnehmen ist ganz einfach: ihr müsst nur unten das Formular ausfüllen. Ob ihr gewonnen habt, erfahrt ihr durch eine persönliche E-Mail oder einen Blick in unsere News. Die Verlosung endet am 20.07.2017!
Time For Metal und France-Medienpartner wünschen allen Teilnehmern viel Glück!
Alle Informationen zum Event findet ihr direkt hier:
Eventname: Foire aux Vins in Colmar: Hard Rock Session
Headliner: Amon Amarth
Vorbands: Hammerfall, Gotthard und Pretty Maids
Ort: Avenue de la Foire aux Vin 68000 Colmar
Datum: 06.08.2017
Kosten: 48 €
Genre: Death Metal, Power Metal, Metal, Rock
Tickets: http://www.aparteweb.com/awprod/cofv/awcatalog.aspx?ins=cofv
Veranstalter: Foire aux Vins / Colmar (F) (www.foire-colmar.com/)
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1264952160287357/ und http://www.foire-colmar.com/de/musikfestival/hard-rock-session