Verlosung: einmal 2 Tickets für das Ne Obliviscaris Konzert am 07.08.2025 in der Posthalle in Würzburg

Time For Metal und die Posthalle Würzburg verlosen einmal 2 Tickets für das Ne Obliviscaris Konzert am 07.08.2025 in der Posthalle in Würzburg.

Bands: Ne Obliviscaris

Datum: 07.08.2025

Ort: Posthalle, Würzburg

Einlass: 18:30 Uhr

Beginn: 19:15 Uhr

Infos und Tickets findet ihr hier: https://www.posthalle.de/programm/ne-obliviscaris/

Das Teilnehmen ist ganz einfach: Ihr müsst nur unten das Formular ausfüllen. Ob ihr gewonnen habt, erfahrt ihr durch eine persönliche E-Mail oder einen Blick in unsere News. Die Verlosung endet am 25.07.2025!

Time For Metal und Posthalle Würzburg wünschen allen Teilnehmern viel Glück!

Einsendeschluss

Friday 25th of July 2025 12:00:00 AM