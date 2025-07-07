Verlosung: einmal 2 Tickets für das Ne Obliviscaris Konzert am 07.08.2025 in der Posthalle in Würzburg

Time For Metal und die Posthalle Würzburg verlosen einmal 2 Tickets für das Ne Obliviscaris Konzert am 07.08.2025 in der Posthalle in Würzburg.
Bands: Ne Obliviscaris
Datum: 07.08.2025
Ort: Posthalle, Würzburg
Einlass: 18:30 Uhr
Beginn: 19:15 Uhr
Infos und Tickets findet ihr hier: https://www.posthalle.de/programm/ne-obliviscaris/
Das Teilnehmen ist ganz einfach: Ihr müsst nur unten das Formular ausfüllen. Ob ihr gewonnen habt, erfahrt ihr durch eine persönliche E-Mail oder einen Blick in unsere News. Die Verlosung endet am 25.07.2025!
Time For Metal und Posthalle Würzburg wünschen allen Teilnehmern viel Glück!
Einsendeschluss
Friday 25th of July 2025 12:00:00 AM
Teilnahmeformular: