Vitriol: starten Headliner-Tournee durch Nordamerika am 06.11. und geben neue Besetzung bekannt

Die Death-Metal-Band Vitriol wird auf eine umfassende Nordamerika-Tournee gehen, unterstützt von Unmerciful und Weeping Death! Die Tour startet am 6. November in Santa Cruz, Kalifornien, und führt bis zum letzten Stopp in Vitriols Heimatstadt Portland, Oregon, am 6. Dezember.

Anschließend werden Vitriol Europa im Rahmen einer Tournee mit Bölzer, The Ruins Of Beverast, Misþyrming und Trepaneringsritualen im nächsten Jahr erobern! Der Auftakt erfolgt am 20. Februar in Berlin (Deutschland).

Darüber hinaus freuen sich Vitriol, ein komplett neues, kraftvolles Line-Up bekannt zu geben! Gründungsmitglied, Gitarrist und Sänger Kyle Rasmussen wird nun von Gitarrist Keith Merrow (Merrow, Demisery), Bassist Brett Leier (Gargoyl, Varthagus) und Schlagzeuger Andy Vincenzetti (Morgue Defilement, Imperial Crystalline Entombment) unterstützt.

Rasmussen äußerte sich zuvor zu den Veränderungen: „We have two large developments to share. Firstly, we are deeply saddened to announce that Matt Kilner has chosen to step away from Vitriol. While I imagine that most people’s first instinct is to ask why, Matt’s reasoning is his own, and we want to afford him the respect of not speaking on his behalf. Suffice it to say, we are pained to see him go.“

„In more triumphant news, we have welcomed Brett Leier into the fold on bass and accompanying vocals. Brett is a wildly talented instrumentalist with a very potent creative mind. He also looks like he’d be camped out in a Serbian gas station bathroom with chicken wire pulled tight, which I think is a pretty sweet vibe. Brett is best known for his work in Gargoyl alongside fellow mega-shredders. Brett will be joining Keith Merrow and I on our upcoming, soon-to-be announced tour where we will re emerge as a four piece. We look forward to seeing what the future will bring. We will provide more information on the drummer situation soon enough.“

„While these goodbyes don’t become less painful, I’m at peace knowing that, if nothing else, part of this band’s legacy will be to have proven that grief does little to slow the art of loss. And that you simply can not kill what is already dead.“

Er fügte hinzu: „We are extremely excited to announce that Andy „Yung Cannon“ Vincenzetti will be handling blasting duties for Vitriol moving forward. He’ll be beating ass on the road and in the studio with us soon enough. Time to go fast.“

Als Merrow im April in ihre Reihen eintrat, äußerten sich die beiden zu dieser aufregenden Neuigkeit: „We are very pleased to announce that Keith Merrow has taken up the reins as the co-guitarist in Vitriol„, sagte Rasmussen. „For anyone unfamiliar with Keith’s work, he’s an intensely prolific artist, songwriter, and world-class player. We are extremely excited to bring him on as we approach the writing of LP3.“

Merrow fügte hinzu: „Vitriol reminds me why I love guitar and extreme music. There is an energy to the band’s sound that can only come from a place of true passion for extreme arts. I’m very excited and motivated to work with Kyle and Matt on upcoming tours and albums.“

Vitriol touren zum Support ihres von der Kritik gefeierten Albums Suffer & Become aus dem Jahr 2024.

Liberation Through Punishment North American Tour 2026

w/ Unmerciful & Weeping Death

11/06: Santa Cruz, CA @ Blue Lagoon

11/07: San Luis Obispo, CA @ Humdinger

11/08: Los Angeles, CA @ Knucklehead

11/09: Phoenix, AZ @ Yucca Tap Room

11/10: Albuquerque NM @ Launchpad

11/12: Dallas, TX @ TX Tea Room

11/13: Corpus Christi, TX @ Boozer’s

11/14: Houston, TX @ Black Magic

11/15: Fort Walton, FL @ Dwntwn Music Hall

11/16: Orlando, FL @ Conduit

11/18: Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/19:| Asheville, NC @ The Odd

11/20: Frederick, MD @ Cafe 611

11/21: Queens, NY @ El Bunker Del Diablo

11/22: Providence, RI @ Alchemy

11/23: Ottawa, ON @ Dominion Tavern

11/25:| Montreal, QC @ Foufone’s Cabaret

11/26: Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

11/27: London, ON @ Honey Dip

11/28: Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

11/29: Columbus, OH @ Spacebar

11/30:Chicago, IL @ Reggies

12/02: Denver, CO @ The Roxy

12/04: Boise, ID @ Shredder

12/05: Seattle, WA @ Substation

12/06: Portland, OR @ Twilight **Hometown Show**

Tickets: https://tix.to/VITRIOLtourtix2025

Rex Revenant EU Tour 2026

Bölzer

w/ The Ruins Of Beverast, Misþyrming & Trepaneringsritualen

20/02 – Berlin, DE – Lido ✦

21/02 – Nijmegen, NL – Doornroosje ✦

22/02 – Antwerp, BE – Kavka ✦

23/02 – Paris, FR – Petit Bain ✦

24/02 – Nantes, FR – Le Ferrailleur ✦

25/02 – Toulouse, FR – Le Rex ✦

26/02 – Madrid, ES – Revi Live ✦

27/02 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Wolf ✦

28/02 – Montpellier, FR – Victoire 2 ✦

01/03 – Aarau, CH – KIFF ✦

02/03 – Milan, IT – Slaughter Club ✦

03/03 – Ljubljana, SI – Orto Bar ✦

04/03 – Zagreb, HR – Boogaloo ✦

05/03 – Belgrade, RS – Zappa Barka ✦

06/03 – Bucharest, RO – Quantic Club ✧

07/03 – Cluj-Napoca, RO – Form Space ✧

08/03 – Budapest, HU – Dürer Kert ✧

09/03 – Košice, SK – Collosseum Club ✧

10/03 – Warsaw, PL – Hydrozagadka ✧

11/03 – Gdańsk, PL – Drizzly Grizzly ✧

12/03 – Poznań, PL – 2 Progi ✧

13/03 – Hamburg, DE – Bambi Galore ✧

14/03 – Leeuwarden, NL – Neushoorn ✧

15/03 – Haarlem, NL – Patronaat ✧

17/03 – Oberhausen, DE – Kulttempel ✧

18/03 – Mörlenbach, DE – Live Music Hall Weiher ✧

19/03 – Hannover, DE – Bei Chez Heinz ✧

20/03 – Prague, CZ – Futurum ✧

21/03 – Vienna, AT – The Fall V Festival ✧

22/03 – Dresden, DE – Pushkin ✧

✦ = The Ruins Of Beverast – ausgewählte Shows

✧ = Misþyrming – ausgewählte Shows

Tickets: https://www.bolzer.ch/tour