Wizdoom: veröffentlichen erste Single „Engrave“

Wizdoom ist die Idee von Chris David (Majestica, Therion live, Ex-Captain Crimson), davon wie Blues/Doom Metal für ihn klingen soll. Inspiriert von den anderen Zauberern des Genres Candlemass, Witchcraft und Joe Bonamassa kreuzen Wizdoom Stoner, Sludge und traditionelle Elemente zu Ehren der Schöpfer des Doom Blues, den wir heute zum Metal zählen.

Wizdoom freuen sich, ihre erste Single Engrave zu veröffentlichen. Das Gitarrensolo hat dabei Tommy Johansson (Sabaton, Majestica) beigesteuert.

„Finally the debut single for Wizdoom is to be released! Engrave was one of the first songs that got written for this band, and it was the first song that I decided was going to be recorded. I think it’s a good start, as it has many elements and shows the sound and influences for Wizdoom.

Lyrics inspired by a Norse symbol of protection, the troll cross!

It has a great slow & heavy groove, with big and deep choirs, intense vocals, but also some more mellow vocals, and last but not least a great bluesy guitar solo by my great friend and guitar wizard Tommy Johansson!” – Chris David

Seht euch das Lyric-Video zu Engrave hier an:

Weitere News zu Wizdoom folgen in Kürze!

Wizdoom sind:

Chris David – Gesang und Bass

Gloom Crew – Schlagzeug, Rhythmus/-Lead Gitarre, Orgel

Wizdoom online:

https://www.facebook.com/Wizdoomofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/wizdoomofficial/