Wizdoom: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „Doomed Fleet“

Die schwedische Doom Blues Band von Gründer Chris David, Wizdoom, freut sich, die Veröffentlichung der Debüt-EP Trolldoom für den 24. März 2023 anzukündigen! Heute erscheint außerdem die zweite Single Doomed Fleet:

”Doomed Fleet is a journey through the sound of Wizdoom!

It takes you from heavy & slow traditional epic doom with powerful vocals, into a 70s-style bridge in falsetto, a bluesy guitar solo, and an energetic ending. The thoughts behind the song were to create something very alive and emotional but still had energy.

Lyrics are about an endless journey and you are afraid to meet the doomed fleet of the dead that might end it, but then you realize that you are the doomed fleet. This is also a metaphor that can be applied to certain things in life that might be a struggle or hard to achieve.

I personally love this song and I’m very proud of it!” – Chris. D

Seht euch das offizielle Musikvideo zu Doomed Fleet hier an:

Trolldoom Tracklist:

1. Doomed Fleet

2. The Half Living Realm

3. Way Of The Lost

4. Engrave (feat Tommy Johansson)

5. Trolldoom

Weitere Infos zur Band Wizdoom könnt ihr hier nachlesen: