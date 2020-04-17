1000mods: veröffentlichen dritte Single „Mirrors“

Die Rockschwergewichte 1000mods aus Griechenland haben soeben ihre dritte Single mit dem Titel Mirrors veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt vom kommenden Album Youth of Dissent, das am 24. April Release feiert.

Jetzt auf allen digital Plattformen erhältlich.

Statement der Band zum Song: „Sometimes you find yourself trapped in an inevitable dead-end situation. Walls become mirrors with frightening reflections. Depression is a major disorder and must be dealt with as such. Do not be ashamed to reach out for help when bad thoughts swallow you whole. Let the power of music and your beloved ones be your remedy. Stay safe!”