Aktor: veröffentlichen neuen Track „Just One Hand“ vom kommenden Album

Die Band Aktor hat einen weiteren Song aus ihrem kommenden Album Professori (Season Two) enthüllt, das am 28. November 2025 über High Roller Records veröffentlicht wird.

Der neue Song Just One Hand ist jetzt als Lyric-Video hier verfügbar:

Der Titel Professori (Season Two) mag für das dritte Album einer Band seltsam erscheinen, doch es steckt eine Geschichte hinter dem Namen. Chris Black erklärt: „Yes, it is very conceptual. Professori is a TV show in the ‘Nordic noir’ genre, like a gritty detective show with all of the usual cliches. So, each song on the album is an episode of the show. I realized while writing that the story was actually the second season of the overall three-season arc. It starts with a twist – the lead character has disappeared! – and this was interesting to me, partly because his partner is elevated to the lead role.“

Auf ihrem neuen Album präsentieren Aktor erneut eine sehr eklektische Mischung aus verschiedenen Stilen. Professori (Season Two) kombiniert den New Wave der 80er Jahre (von B 52’s über Talking Heads bis hin zu Wall Of Voodoo) mit einem schweren, progressiven und psychedelischen Vibe der 70er Jahre.

Professori (Season Two) – Trackliste:

1. He Never Came Home

2. Just One Hand

3. Nemesis

4. Politics Politics

5. Idiot Brother

6. Another Piece

7. Too Close (Still Not Close Enough)

8. Back On The Case

09. Children Always Know

10. Helicopter

11. Bigger Picture

Das Album wurde von Dan Swanö gemixt und gemastert. Das Artwork und Design stammen von Alexander von Wieding.

Aktor ist eines der vielen Nebenprojekte von Chris „The Professor“ Black. Die Band wurde 2013 zusammen mit Tomi Leppänen (Schlagzeug) und Jussi Lehtisalo (Gitarre) aus Finnland gegründet. Das Debütalbum Paranoia erschien 2015 bei High Roller Records, gefolgt von Placebo im Jahr 2020.

Aktor online:

https://www.facebook.com/fightinginthedark