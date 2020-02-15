Almanac: Lyric-Video zur zweiten Single „Bought And Sold“ veröffentlicht

Victor Smolski’s Almanac werden das dritte Studioalbum Rush Of Death am 06.03.2020 via Nuclear Blast veröffentlichen. Inzwischen wurde die zweite Single namens Bought And Sold zusammen mit einem Lyric Video, das ihr euch hier ansehen könnt veröffentlicht:

Holt euch die Single digital hier: https://nblast.de/Almanac-BoughtAndSold

Victor kommentiert:

„Rush Of Death ist nicht nur das härteste Almanac -Album, es ist auch das Best Of meines musikalischen Stils: Harte Gitarrenriffs, bombastisches Orchester und vielseitige Melodien mit anspruchsvollen Soli. Für alle, die an Suite Lingua Mortis, die ich für das Speak Of The Dead Album von Rage komponiert habe, Gefallen haben gibt es auf dem neuen Almanac Album die orchestral unterlegte Fortsetzung mit Suite Teil 2. Der kraftvolle Song Bought And Sold ist einer von fünf, die von der Geschichte der Gladiatoren handeln!

It’s the thirst for blood that leads the audience to the arena. It’s the craving for sensation that paves the way for the bloodstained show. Whoever may win this fight – the theater of pain and its actors are real. The blood is real, the torture is real, death is real. Take your wooden seat and let the secutor draw the sword. You may say it’s an heroic fight or you might think it’s a game played by the rich men for the sake of killing. Let the show begin.

When death becomes a feast the human essence shows its real face. When human beings become puppets the audience is pleased. The fight is over and you’re back in your cell waiting for your next opportunity to live or die in the sand. What’s on your mind when the only way out is the fight when blood flows into your muscles for the purpose of being a death machine and finally being killed.”

Vor Kurzem veröffentlichte die Band auch ein Live Video zu Hands Are Tied von der Live DVD, die als Bonus beim kommenden Album dabei sein wird.

Seht euch das Live-Video hier an: https://youtu.be/XYanGKGiPsI

Seht euch auch das Lyric-Video zu der vor Kurzem veröffentlichten ersten digitalen Single Predator an: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8y_o4ufXUY

Die Trackliste liest sich wie folgt:

01. Predator

02. Rush Of Death

03. Let The Show Begin

04. Soiled Existence

05. Bought And Sold

06. The Human Essence

07. Satisfied

08. Blink Of An Eye

09. Can’t Hold Me Back

10. Like A Machine

Bonus-DVD

Live In Korea At Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival, August 3rd, 2019, Jeonju Stadium

01. Morituri Te Salutant

02. Prelude Of The Souls

03. Innocent

04. Hands Are Tied

05. Children Of The Sacred Path

06. Down

07. Empty Hollow

08. Hail To The King

09. Soundchaser

10. Self-Blinded Eyes

Live In Belarus/Minsk, March 16th, 2019, Club Republic

11. Innocent

12. Self-Blinded Eyes

13. Hands Are Tied

Live In Korea At Jumf, August 4th, 2018, Jeonju Stadium

14. No More Shadows

Live In Russia/Moscow At Big Gun Festival, July 28th, 2019

15. Soundchaser

Bestellt Euch das Album hier vor: https://nblast.de/AlmanacRushOfDeath

Um Rush Of Death den Fans auch in seiner Live Version ausgiebig vorzuführen, bleiben Almanac nicht untätig. Im Frühjahr 2020 begleitet die Band die finnischen Horror Metaller von Lordi auf Europa Tournee.

Headliner Shows

15.02. D Dusseldorf – Pitcher

29.02. D Bocholt – Alte Molkerei

KillecTour 2020 w/ Lordi

05.03. F Epinal – Souris Verte

06.03. F Paris – La Machine du Moulin Rouge

07.03. NL Sneek – Bolwerk

10.03. D Muenchen – Backstage

12.03. D Hamburg – Markthalle

13.03. D Berlin – Kesselhaus

14.03. D Leipzig – Hellraiser

15.03. D Stuttgart – LKA

18.03. D Aschaffenburg – Colos Saal

19.03. D Nuernberg – Hirsch

20.03. D Memmingen – Kaminwerk

21.03. D Regensburg – Eventhalle Airport

22.03. CZ Prague – Roxy

25.03 D Koeln – Essigfabrik

26.03. CH Pratteln – Z7

27.03. D Heidelberg – Hallo 02

28.03. CH Schaffhausen – Kammgarn

29.03. NL Amstelveen – P 60

Trailer #1: https://youtu.be/pPghvaUJOGM

Trailer #2: https://youtu.be/jtcEBsvqmGg

Almanac dokumentierten ihre Zeit im Studio in diversen Videoclips, zu sehen auf

dem Nuclear Blast Youtube Channel.

