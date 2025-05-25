AlphaWhores: dritte Single „Bloodsport“ erscheint als Vorgeschmack auf kommendes zweites Album

Das in Panama ansässige Heavy-Alt-Rock-Duo AlphaWhores hat seine neue Single Bloodsport veröffentlicht.

Hierbei handelt es sich um die dritte und letzte Single aus AlphaWhores zweitem Album You Can Come Out Now, das am 13. Juni 2025 veröffentlicht wird. Bloodsport folgt auf die vorherigen Singles Pirate Mode, im Februar veröffentlicht, und Beautiful Music, Awful Person, die im April erschien.

You Can Come Out Now enthält zehn neue Songs und kann als limited edition swamp green vinyl vorbestellt sowie auf allen digitalen Formaten vorgespeichert werden. Die digitale Version enthält außerdem den Bonustrack Over And Over, der im Januar im Vorfeld der ersten Europatour der Band veröffentlicht wurde.

AlphaWhores erzählen:

„Bloodsport is a visceral exploration of the emotional battleground that unfolds when a rupture occurs between people who were once close. It captures the raw tension between guilt and righteousness—the duality of feeling remorse while also standing firm in your truth. The lyrics move through self-awareness, confrontation, and ultimately a plea: to be seen, to be understood, to be loved in full.

Musically, Bloodsport marks one of our most ambitious compositions to date. The song builds with unrelenting intensity toward a cathartic climax—an eruption that symbolizes both release and victory. It’s not just a fight—it’s a transformation.”

“This song came from a place of deep inner conflict”, sagt Massiel, Band-Sängerin und Schlagzeugerin. “I wanted to explore what happens when you know you’ve made mistakes, but still feel like your truth deserves to be heard. It’s messy, it’s human—and writing it felt like winning a battle within ourselves.”

Die zweite Single Beautiful Music, Awful Person könnt ihr euch hier anhören:

Und zur ersten Single Pirate Mode kommt ihr hier: