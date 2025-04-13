Armored Saint: gehen nächsten Monat ins Studio

Nach zwei Festivalauftritten – dem Bangers Open Air in São Paulo, Brasilien, und dem Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio – werden die Heavy Metal Ikonen Armored Saint nächsten Monat ins Studio gehen, um ihr mit Spannung erwartetes neuntes Studioalbum aufzunehmen, dessen Veröffentlichung vorerst im Frühling 2026 über Metal Blade Records geplant ist.

Im September wird die Band gemeinsam mit W.A.S.P. für drei Shows im Vereinigten Königreich auftreten, bevor sie in die USA zurückkehrt, um den legendären Gitarristen Michael Schenker auf seiner My Years With UFO US-Tour zu unterstützen. Armored Saint wird das 40-jährige Jubiläum ihres zweiten Albums Delirious Nomad mit einem fünf Songs umfassenden Mikroset aus diesem Album während der Tour feiern.

Um das bedeutende Album weiter zu würdigen, bietet die Band eine spezielle, mit Delirious Nomad bedruckte Gitarre von Dean Guitars an. Jede Gitarre ist von der Band signiert. Die Vorbestellungen werden in der kommenden Woche bekannt gegeben.

Der Sänger John Bush erläutert: „What up, Saints? We want to give you all a heads up with what’s happening with us this year. First, we’ve been writing songs for the upcoming new record, and we are just about done! We are going into 606 Studios next month to record drums for five songs. The plan still stands for an early Spring 2026 release. We have two rad festivals dates in May: Bangers Open Air and Sonic Temple Festival. Then we’ll be joining our friends, W.A.S.P., for three shows in Britain in September which includes Newcastle where we’ve never played and London at the Eventim Apollo — formerly the legendary Hammersmith Odeon. We are psyched!

Then we’ll do nine more shows in the US in October with one of the best rock guitar players to ever walk the earth: Michael Schenker. We will be doing something special on these particular dates. In conjunction with the 40th anniversary of Delirious Nomad, we will be playing micro sets from that record. We’ll play other classic Saint tunes as well of course!

Finally, we will do three headlining shows at the end of this tour in El Paso, Texas, where we haven’t played since 1984, Las Vegas, Nevada, and at the infamous Glass House for the first time ever in Pomona, California. Lots on the plate. Thanks for all the love as always.“

Exklusive Delirious Nomad VIP-Upgrades für alle Armored Saint US-Daten sind jetzt verfügbar unter: national-acts.com/armoredsaint

Armored Saint – Festival-Termine

5/02/2025 Bangers Open Air – São Paulo, BR **

5/09/2025 Sonic Temple Fest – Columbus, OH **

Armored Saint

w/ W.A.S.P.

9/26/2025 Newcastle O2 City Hall – Newcastle, GB

9/27/2025 O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, GB

9/28/2025 Eventim Apollo Hammersmith – London, GB

Armored Saint

w/ Michael Schenker

10/02/2025 Canyon Club – Agora Hills, CA

10/03/2025 Saban Theater – Los Angeles, CA

10/04/2025 The Grove – Anaheim, CA

10/05/2025 Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

10/07/2025 Marquee Theater – Tempe, AZ

10/08/2025 National Hispanic Cultural Center – Albuquerque, NM

10/10/2025 Trees – Dallas, TX

10/11/2025 Tobin Center – San Antonio, TX

10/12/2025 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

10/14/2025 Rockhouse – El Paso, TX ^

10/16/2025 Count’s Vamp’d – Las Vegas, NV ^

10/17/2025 The Glass House – Pomona, CA ^

** Festival-Termine

^ Armored Saint Headliner-Termine

