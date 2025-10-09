Avatar: veröffentlichen Visualizer-Video zur neuen Single „Death And Glitz“

Die schwedischen Heavy-Metal-Visionäre Avatar haben die Veröffentlichung ihres neuesten Meisterwerks Don’t Go In The Forest für den 31. Oktober angekündigt. Am 3. Oktober veröffentlichte die Band im vorab ihre neue Single Death And Glitz mit Video. Seht es euch hier an:
Sänger Johannes Eckerström erklärt: „Death And Glitz is a song about perversion and detachment. A homeless, young runaway collapses and dies on a dancefloor. The crime scene tape becomes a red velvet rope. The investigator’s camera flashes like paparazzi on the red carpet. We love her for dying. Now she’s perfect. Obedient. Anything you want. The true crime genre is as sick as the sickest goregrind band you’ve ever heard. Its popularity and the form in which it’s being consumed, as a choice between Mickey Mouse and hospital dramas, reveals a darkness. The best ones are when it’s someone young and attractive. A couple goes hiking. Only the man returns. What do we project on this very real person’s very real tragedy? Do we see ourselves, with a strange envy for being so desired? Do we see a canvas on which we can paint the perfect future, if we were there to make it right? Do we completely dehumanize the victim and those who lost her, obsessed with the puzzle? No matter the reason, it is clear that no one is more obedient than the dead. People simply like it when death has a nice rack.“
Don’t Go Out In The Forest – Trackliste:
1. Tonight We Must Be Warriors
2. In The Airwaves
3. Captain Goat
4. Don’t Go In The Forest
5. Death And Glitz
6. Abduction Song
7. Howling At The Waves
8. Dead And Gone And Back Again
9. Take This Heart And Burn
10. Magic Lantern
Zum Album sagt Eckerström: „The secret ingredient is that we still feel like we’re just getting started. Don’t Go In The Forest is an album filled to the brim with stuff we’ve never done before. It’s all songs and concepts we haven’t been close to touch until now. The mind is wild and we have lost ourselves in the darkest woods, filled with memories, and fantasies. Forbidden thoughts that must be spoken.“
Er fügt hinzu: „It would have been impossible to make this album at any other time than now. That’s all we ever wanted, and I think you’ll find it’s all you ever wanted too.“
Avatar haben sich in den letzten Jahren stetig verbessert: Dazu zählt das 2023 erschienene, von Kritikern gefeierte Album Dance Devil Dance. Zudem spielte die Band Dutzende ausverkaufte Headliner-Shows auf der ganzen Welt und es wurde sogar ein Fossil nach ihnen benannt. Die Liste lässt sich endlos fortsetzen.
Schon sehr bald werden Avatar wieder auf Tour gehen – mit bevorstehenden Konzerten als Support von Metallica sowie dem größten Konzert der Band aller Zeiten, in Mexiko City. Eine vollständige Übersicht zu den geplanten Tourn-Aktivitäten der Band für die nächsten zwei Jahre findet ihr hier:
Mexico Headline Show 2025
31.10.2025 — (USA) Mexico City, MX, The Pepsi Center
In The Airwaves – Europa Headline Tour 2026
05.02.26 – (SE) Stockholm, Fållan
07.02.26 – (FI) Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo
09.02.26 – (NO) Oslo, Sentrum Scene
10.02.26 – (DK) Kopenhagen, Vega
11.02.26 – (DE) Osnabrück, Die Botschaft
12.02.26 – (BE) Brüssel, A.B.
14.02.26 – (UK) London, Exhibition
15.02.26 – (UK) Manchester, Academy
16.02.26 – (UK) Glasgow, Barrowland
17.02.26 – (UK) Nottingham, Rock City Wed
18.02.26 – (UK) Bristol, O2 Academy
20.02.26 – (NL) Amsterdam, AFAS Live
21.02.26 – (LU) Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal
22.02.26 – (CH) Zürich, Komplex
24.02.26 – (ES) Barcelona, Razzmatazz
25.02.26 – (ES) Madrid, La Riviera
27.02.26 – (PT) Lissabon, LAV Sat
28.02.26 – (ES) Bilbao, Santana
02.03.26 – (FR) Lyon, Le Cube Tue
03.03.26 – (IT) Milan, Alcatraz
04.03.26 – (AT) Wien, Gasometer
05.03.26 – (DE) München, Tonhalle
06.03.26 – (DE) Köln, E-Werk
07.03.26 – (FR) Paris, Le Zenith
09.03.26 – (DE) Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
10.03.26 – (CZ) Zlin, Sports Hall Datart
11.03.26 – (PL) Warschau, Stodola
12.03.26 – (DE) Berlin, Columbiahalle
13.03.26 – (DE) Hamburg, Docks
Tickets: hier
Metallica – M72 World Tour 2026
Support: Avatar
24.05.26 – (DE) Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
11.06.26 – (HU) Budapest, Puskas Arena
19.06.26 – (IE) Dublin, Aviva Stadium
05.07.26 – (UK) London, London Stadium
Avatar sind:
Johannes Eckerström – Gesang
Jonas Jarlsby – Gitarre
Tim Öhrström – Gitarre
Henrik Sandelin – Bass
John Alfredsson – Schlagzeug
Avatar online:
https://www.facebook.com/avatarmetal
https://www.instagram.com/avatarmetal/#