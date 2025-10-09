Avatar: veröffentlichen Visualizer-Video zur neuen Single „Death And Glitz“

Die schwedischen Heavy-Metal-Visionäre Avatar haben die Veröffentlichung ihres neuesten Meisterwerks Don’t Go In The Forest für den 31. Oktober angekündigt. Am 3. Oktober veröffentlichte die Band im vorab ihre neue Single Death And Glitz mit Video. Seht es euch hier an:

Sänger Johannes Eckerström erklärt: „Death And Glitz is a song about perversion and detachment. A homeless, young runaway collapses and dies on a dancefloor. The crime scene tape becomes a red velvet rope. The investigator’s camera flashes like paparazzi on the red carpet. We love her for dying. Now she’s perfect. Obedient. Anything you want. The true crime genre is as sick as the sickest goregrind band you’ve ever heard. Its popularity and the form in which it’s being consumed, as a choice between Mickey Mouse and hospital dramas, reveals a darkness. The best ones are when it’s someone young and attractive. A couple goes hiking. Only the man returns. What do we project on this very real person’s very real tragedy? Do we see ourselves, with a strange envy for being so desired? Do we see a canvas on which we can paint the perfect future, if we were there to make it right? Do we completely dehumanize the victim and those who lost her, obsessed with the puzzle? No matter the reason, it is clear that no one is more obedient than the dead. People simply like it when death has a nice rack.“

Don’t Go Out In The Forest – Trackliste:

1. Tonight We Must Be Warriors

2. In The Airwaves

3. Captain Goat

4. Don’t Go In The Forest

5. Death And Glitz

6. Abduction Song

7. Howling At The Waves

8. Dead And Gone And Back Again

9. Take This Heart And Burn

10. Magic Lantern

Zum Album sagt Eckerström: „The secret ingredient is that we still feel like we’re just getting started. Don’t Go In The Forest is an album filled to the brim with stuff we’ve never done before. It’s all songs and concepts we haven’t been close to touch until now. The mind is wild and we have lost ourselves in the darkest woods, filled with memories, and fantasies. Forbidden thoughts that must be spoken.“

Er fügt hinzu: „It would have been impossible to make this album at any other time than now. That’s all we ever wanted, and I think you’ll find it’s all you ever wanted too.“

Avatar haben sich in den letzten Jahren stetig verbessert: Dazu zählt das 2023 erschienene, von Kritikern gefeierte Album Dance Devil Dance. Zudem spielte die Band Dutzende ausverkaufte Headliner-Shows auf der ganzen Welt und es wurde sogar ein Fossil nach ihnen benannt. Die Liste lässt sich endlos fortsetzen.

Schon sehr bald werden Avatar wieder auf Tour gehen – mit bevorstehenden Konzerten als Support von Metallica sowie dem größten Konzert der Band aller Zeiten, in Mexiko City. Eine vollständige Übersicht zu den geplanten Tourn-Aktivitäten der Band für die nächsten zwei Jahre findet ihr hier:

Mexico Headline Show 2025

31.10.2025 — (USA) Mexico City, MX, The Pepsi Center

In The Airwaves – Europa Headline Tour 2026

05.02.26 – (SE) Stockholm, Fållan

07.02.26 – (FI) Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo

09.02.26 – (NO) Oslo, Sentrum Scene

10.02.26 – (DK) Kopenhagen, Vega

11.02.26 – (DE) Osnabrück, Die Botschaft

12.02.26 – (BE) Brüssel, A.B.

14.02.26 – (UK) London, Exhibition

15.02.26 – (UK) Manchester, Academy

16.02.26 – (UK) Glasgow, Barrowland

17.02.26 – (UK) Nottingham, Rock City Wed

18.02.26 – (UK) Bristol, O2 Academy

20.02.26 – (NL) Amsterdam, AFAS Live

21.02.26 – (LU) Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal

22.02.26 – (CH) Zürich, Komplex

24.02.26 – (ES) Barcelona, Razzmatazz

25.02.26 – (ES) Madrid, La Riviera

27.02.26 – (PT) Lissabon, LAV Sat

28.02.26 – (ES) Bilbao, Santana

02.03.26 – (FR) Lyon, Le Cube Tue

03.03.26 – (IT) Milan, Alcatraz

04.03.26 – (AT) Wien, Gasometer

05.03.26 – (DE) München, Tonhalle

06.03.26 – (DE) Köln, E-Werk

07.03.26 – (FR) Paris, Le Zenith

09.03.26 – (DE) Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

10.03.26 – (CZ) Zlin, Sports Hall Datart

11.03.26 – (PL) Warschau, Stodola

12.03.26 – (DE) Berlin, Columbiahalle

13.03.26 – (DE) Hamburg, Docks

Tickets: hier

Metallica – M72 World Tour 2026

Support: Avatar

24.05.26 – (DE) Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

11.06.26 – (HU) Budapest, Puskas Arena

19.06.26 – (IE) Dublin, Aviva Stadium

05.07.26 – (UK) London, London Stadium

Avatar sind:

Johannes Eckerström – Gesang

Jonas Jarlsby – Gitarre

Tim Öhrström – Gitarre

Henrik Sandelin – Bass

John Alfredsson – Schlagzeug

Avatar online:

https://www.facebook.com/avatarmetal

https://www.instagram.com/avatarmetal/#