Betweeen The Buried And Me ist zweifellos eine der bahnbrechendsten und innovativsten Progressive-Metal-Bands. Auch nach 15 Jahren Bandgeschichte dringen sie mit ihrem Songwriting noch immer in neue Dimensionen vor – so auch mit ihrem neuen, zweiteiligen Konzeptalbum Automata! Der erste Teil wird am 9. März via Sumerian Records erscheinen; einen ersten Eindruck liefern BTBAM schon jetzt mit dem Video zu Condemned To The Gallows.
Sänger und Keyboarder Tommy Giles Rogers, Jr. zum neuen Album:
„Every single week music comes and goes. We can get music instantly and with this luxury, the listener has a hard time sitting down with albums and exploring their every twist and turn. Because of this, we have decided to release our new album in two parts. Our music is dense and our albums are very long, so we want to give people two separate moments to dive in this year and explore new music that we’ve put our entire being into. We hope you enjoy the creation as much as we’ve enjoyed the process.„
Automata I – Tracklist
01. Condemned To The Gallows
02. House Organ
03. Yellow Eyes
04. Millions
05. Gold Distance
06. Blot