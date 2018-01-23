Betweeen The Buried And Me ist zweifellos eine der bahnbrechendsten und innovativsten Progressive-Metal-Bands. Auch nach 15 Jahren Bandgeschichte dringen sie mit ihrem Songwriting noch immer in neue Dimensionen vor – so auch mit ihrem neuen, zweiteiligen Konzeptalbum Automata! Der erste Teil wird am 9. März via Sumerian Records erscheinen; einen ersten Eindruck liefern BTBAM schon jetzt mit dem Video zu Condemned To The Gallows. ist zweifellos eine der bahnbrechendsten und innovativsten Progressive-Metal-Bands. Auch nach 15 Jahren Bandgeschichte dringen sie mit ihrem Songwriting noch immer in neue Dimensionen vor – so auch mit ihrem neuen, zweiteiligen Konzeptalbum! Der erste Teil wird am 9. März viaerscheinen; einen ersten Eindruck liefernschon jetzt mit dem Video zu

Sänger und Keyboarder Tommy Giles Rogers, Jr. zum neuen Album:

„Every single week music comes and goes. We can get music instantly and with this luxury, the listener has a hard time sitting down with albums and exploring their every twist and turn. Because of this, we have decided to release our new album in two parts. Our music is dense and our albums are very long, so we want to give people two separate moments to dive in this year and explore new music that we’ve put our entire being into. We hope you enjoy the creation as much as we’ve enjoyed the process.„

Automata I – Tracklist

01. Condemned To The Gallows

02. House Organ

03. Yellow Eyes

04. Millions

05. Gold Distance

06. Blot

Kommentare

Kommentare