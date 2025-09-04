Between The Buried And Me: veröffentlichen Titelsong aus ihrem neuen Album „The Blue Nowhere“

Gestern haben Between the Buried and Me den dritten und letzten Vorgeschmack auf ihr bevorstehendes Album The Blue Nowhere veröffentlicht, das am 12. September über InsideOutMusic erscheint. Seht euch das Video zum Titeltrack hier an:
Paul Waggoner äußert sich zu dem Song: „The Blue Nowhere’ is perhaps the most glaringly peculiar track on the album, in that it is an exercise in simplicity… something we aren’t exactly known for“, sagt Paul Waggoner. „We built most of the tune from just a very basic chordal vamp, which really captured a vibe that we wanted to live in for the duration of the song. There are a few dynamic shifts in there but they are much more subtle than folks might expect. We love how this thing turned out, and feel like it sits perfectly in the context of the album as a whole.“
Between The Buried And Me veröffentlichen mit The Blue Nowhere ihr erstes Album, das eine umfangreiche Streich- und Bläsersektion beinhaltet. Produziert wurde das Werk von dem langjährigen Mitarbeiter Jamie King und gemischt von Jens Bogren. Das Album wird in verschiedenen Formaten erhältlich sein, darunter eine Special Edition CD, ein Gatefold 2LP und digital.
The Blue Nowhere – Trackliste:
1. Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark
2. God Terror
3. Absent Thereafter
4. Pause
5. Door #3
6. Mirador Uncoil
7. Psychomanteum
8. Slow Paranoia
9. The Blue Nowhere
10. Beautifully Human
Between The Buried And Me haben kürzlich eine UK/EU-Headliner-Tour für Februar und März 2026 angekündigt, die in London beginnen soll. Alle Tourdaten findet ihr hier.
Between The Buried And Me online:
https://www.instagram.com/btbamofficial/
https://www.facebook.com/BTBAMofficial