Between The Buried And Me: veröffentlichen Titelsong aus ihrem neuen Album „The Blue Nowhere“

Gestern haben Between the Buried and Me den dritten und letzten Vorgeschmack auf ihr bevorstehendes Album The Blue Nowhere veröffentlicht, das am 12. September über InsideOutMusic erscheint. Seht euch das Video zum Titeltrack hier an:

Paul Waggoner äußert sich zu dem Song: „The Blue Nowhere’ is perhaps the most glaringly peculiar track on the album, in that it is an exercise in simplicity… something we aren’t exactly known for“, sagt Paul Waggoner. „We built most of the tune from just a very basic chordal vamp, which really captured a vibe that we wanted to live in for the duration of the song. There are a few dynamic shifts in there but they are much more subtle than folks might expect. We love how this thing turned out, and feel like it sits perfectly in the context of the album as a whole.“