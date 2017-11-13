Nach der Veröffentlichung ihres aktuellen Albums „PULLING NO PUNCHES“ melden sich die Norweger mit einer neuen Tour und Single zurück.

Captain Poon und CO. feiern heute ihr brandneues Musikvideo zur Single „KICK IT UP“.

Im Frühjahr geht es auch endlich für Bloodlights wieder auf Tour:

Sänger Arne freut sich schon sehr: „We can´t wait to hit the autobahn again next year, as it´s been a long time coming for us to tour Germany extensively. We have a pretty vast catalogue to choose from, and to put together a tight with material from all releases is gonna be fun. We all know that Germany is filled up with all kinds of trends like any other country, but it seems to always have an open space for rock´n´roll, which always make it fun to come back. Hope to see some familiar and some new faces out there next year!“

TOURDATES:

24.01.18 DresdenOstpol

25.01.18 Stuttgart Keller Klub

26.01.18 Töging am InnSilo1

27.01.18 WürzburgB-Hof

14.02.18 HannoverLux

15.02.18 HamburgStellwerk

16.02.18 GöttingenExil

17.02.18 LübeckTreibsand

07.03.18 OsnabrückBastard Club

08.03.18 Frankfurt/MainTiefengrund

09.03.18 DüsseldorfPitcher

10.03.18 KarlsruheAlte Hackerei

15.03.18 BerlinWild at Heart

16.03.18 WeinheimCafe Central

Kommentare

Kommentare