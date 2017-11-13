Nach der Veröffentlichung ihres aktuellen Albums „PULLING NO PUNCHES“ melden sich die Norweger mit einer neuen Tour und Single zurück.
Captain Poon und CO. feiern heute ihr brandneues Musikvideo zur Single „KICK IT UP“.
Im Frühjahr geht es auch endlich für Bloodlights wieder auf Tour:
Sänger Arne freut sich schon sehr: „We can´t wait to hit the autobahn again next year, as it´s been a long time coming for us to tour Germany extensively. We have a pretty vast catalogue to choose from, and to put together a tight with material from all releases is gonna be fun. We all know that Germany is filled up with all kinds of trends like any other country, but it seems to always have an open space for rock´n´roll, which always make it fun to come back. Hope to see some familiar and some new faces out there next year!“
TOURDATES:
24.01.18 DresdenOstpol
25.01.18 Stuttgart Keller Klub
26.01.18 Töging am InnSilo1
27.01.18 WürzburgB-Hof
14.02.18 HannoverLux
15.02.18 HamburgStellwerk
16.02.18 GöttingenExil
17.02.18 LübeckTreibsand
07.03.18 OsnabrückBastard Club
08.03.18 Frankfurt/MainTiefengrund
09.03.18 DüsseldorfPitcher
10.03.18 KarlsruheAlte Hackerei
15.03.18 BerlinWild at Heart
16.03.18 WeinheimCafe Central