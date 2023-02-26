Bodysnatcher: präsentieren Standalone-Single/Video „Dead Rabbit“

Deathcore Heavyweights Bodysnatcher haben Dead Rabbit veröffentlicht. Der Song ist eine Hommage an den verstorbenen Bruder und ehemaligen Bandkollegen von Schlagzeuger Chris Whited, Adam.

Chris erklärt: “This song was written as a message to my brother Adam who died last April. Adam got me into hardcore and playing music when we were younger. He started and played in our old band King Conquer and was a massive part in the South Florida metal and hardcore scene. Adam was diagnosed with a severe case of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) when he was only sixteen years old. He fought through it for years continuing to tour through the pain, loss of sight, numbness of limbs, and brain lesions until he physically couldn’t do it anymore.“

Bodysnatcher hatten auch geplant, dass Adam die Lyrics für das kommende Album schreibt

“That album was going to be his point of view and struggles through life with MS that most people could never imagine. I wanted him to be able to still have an input in one more album I was part of… but on April 5th, 2022 he passed away. While writing these lyrics, I knew I wanted to also include something he had written in the past. The words that read, ‘You don’t know real pain until you feel mine; Losing faith on a bathroom floor,’ are taken from the King Conquer song Turmoil Before Enlightenment that he wrote all the lyrics for twelve years ago. Chills ran down my spine remembering those words because when he passed away, he was found exactly like that. Dead Rabbit was his nickname most people knew him by so we named this song after him.“

Bodysnatcher gehen ab kommender Woche auf Headliner Tour als Support sind Angelmaker, Paleface und Distant dabei. Anschließend geht es als Support für Lorna Shore auf die fast schon komplett ausverkaufte Pain Remains US-Tour.

Bodysnatcher:

Kyle Medina – Vocals

Kyle Carter – Guitar

Kyle Shope – Bass

Chris Whited – Drums