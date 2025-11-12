Bodysnatcher: veröffentlichen Single und Video zu „Blade Between The Teeth“

Floridas unangefochtene Deathcore-Größe Bodysnatcher meldet sich mit Blade Between The Teeth zurück, einer neuen Single, die direkt unter die Haut geht. Der Song vereint Härte mit emotionaler Ehrlichkeit und festigt den Ruf der Band als eine der kompromisslosesten Kräfte der modernen Heavy-Musik. Mit Breakdowns und intensiver Emotionalität liefert der Track eine rohe, gewalttätige Katharsis, die die unverfälschte Ehrlichkeit der Band zeigt.

Die Band sagt: „Blade Between The Teeth is lyrically and unapologetically Bodysnatcher. The band has always explored themes of betrayal, loss, and social issues, but this song is more of a ‘fuck you.’ A fuck you to the people who have no idea what real struggle is, but are the first and loudest to complain. It’s a frustration so many people deal with. We wanted to let some steam out and hopefully ease some frustration for a few others along the way. Growing up with little to no money in a city full of people born into riches makes you bitter when you’re young. But looking back, we wouldn’t want it any other way, because it has taught us to appreciate life more.”

Bodysnatcher auf Europa Tour 2026!

Bodysnatcher – The Hell Is Here, Hell Is Home Tour

mit Ingested und Big Ass Truck

17.03.26 Germany Berlin @ Hole44

19.03.26 Germany Hamburg @ Logo

20.03.26 Germany Hannover @ Faust

24.03.26 Austria Vienna @ Szene

25.03.26 Germany Munich @ Backstage

26.03.26 Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF

28.03.26 Germany Bochum @ Matrix