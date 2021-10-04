Burning Point: veröffentlichen neue Single „Hit The Night“ aus kommendem Album „Arsonist Of The Soul“

Am 22. Oktober veröffentlichen die Finnen von Burning Point ihr brandneues Album Arsonist Of The Soul. Nach zwei ersten Tracks, Blast In The Past und dem erst kürzlich vorgestellten Album Titeltrack, gibt es heute einen saftigen Nachschlag geballten Melodic und Heavy Power Metals!

Zum brandneuen Song Hit The Night erzählt uns Pete:

„Musically it’s a great mix of Judas Priest (Painkiller era) with a huge stadionsize chorus you can pump your fist and bang your head!“ Die neue Burning Point Stimme Luca fügt hinzu: „The night is normally the moment when people go out to have fun, escaping from the avarage life, the cage where they are prisoned doing most of the times a job they don’t like to make out their living, so hit the night regenerate your soul till the morning light.“

Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album findet ihr hier: