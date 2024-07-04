Category 7: veröffentlichen Video/Single „Mousetrap“

Mousetrap ist die neueste Single von Category 7, der Heavy-Metal-Supergroup mit der ikonischen Besetzung von John Bush (Armored Saint, Anthrax), Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob, Sonic Universe, Noturnall), Phil Demmel (Machine Head, Kerry King, Vio-Lence), Jack Gibson (Exodus) und Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Overkill). Der Track stammt aus dem selbstbetitelten Debütalbum der Band, das am 26. Juli über Metal Blade Records erschienen ist.

Die Band hat sich bereits das vielleicht größte Lob von James Hetfield (Metallica) verdient, der die letzte Single Exhausted von Category 7 in die Playlist von Metallicas offiziellem Podcast, The Metallica Report, aufgenommen hat.

„It’s all about big verses and big songs, and it has a lot of the elements we’ve explored in our other bands“, erklärt Gitarrist und Hauptsongwriter Mike Orlando.

„I think the sound of this band really comes down to the odd connection that all of us have“, fügt Bittner hinzu. „We’ve known each other for years as friends and peers. And we’ve all looked up to each other and know that one day we’d have to work together. It’s taken almost two decades for that to happen, but lo-and-behold, once it did there was no stopping us.“

Im Vorfeld der offiziellen Veröffentlichung des Albums präsentierte die Band das Video zur dritten Single Mousetrap. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Bush kommentiert: „The music for this one felt like a mysterious caper to me. I drew inspiration from The Three Musketeers where a police tactic was used to apprehend someone who went to the residence of a person who was previously arrested. The whole thing feels like a black and white movie with scenes of entrapment, interrogation, and a corrupt warden. Even though it feels like something old, it also feels like it could be applied to what is happening in our modern justice system. Round and round we go.“

Mehr Infos zu Category 7 und ihrem neuen Album Category 7 findet ihr hier:

Category 7 – Besetzung:

John Bush – Gesang

Phil Demmel – Gitarre

Mike Orlando – Gitarre

Jack Gibson – Bass

Jason Bittner – Schlagzeug

