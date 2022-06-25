Cellar Stone: veröffentlichen ihre dritte Single mit Musikvideo „Time To Fall“

„Egal wie hoch manche Leute die Leiter erklommen haben, am Ende werden sie ihr wahres Gesicht zeigen, und es wird eine Zeit kommen, da sie fallen werden…“

Der Track stammt vom kommenden Album Rise & Fall, das die Band am 1. Juli 2022 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records! veröffentlichen wird.

Schaut euch hier das Video an:

Die digitale Single Time To Fall ist jetzt überall digital als Stream verfügbar! Das Album kann man hier vorspeichern: https://bfan.link/rise-fall

Und hier kann man es vorbestellen: https://bit.ly/cellar_stone_rise_fall

Rise & Fall erscheint am 1. Juli 2022 als Digipak-CD, Rose Red/Black Marbled-Vinyl (limitiert auf nur 300 Exemplare weltweit) und digital als Streaming- und Downloadformat.

Music by George Maroulees

Lyrics by Fofi Roussos

Recorded by Nick Papadopoulos

Mixed by Jordan Westfall

Mastered by Brad Blackwood

Created with ♥ by Kiss The Frog

Directed by: Thanos Liberopoulos / Yiannis Margetousakis

Edit: Yiannis Margetousakis

Assistant director: Manolis Rizikos

MUA: Eirini Diplarou

Cellar Stone sind:

Aris Pirris – Vocals

George Maroulees – Gitarre

Akis Rooster – Bass

George Karlis – Schlagzeug

https://cellarstoneband.com

www.facebook.com/cellarstoneband