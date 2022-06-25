Cellar Stone: veröffentlichen ihre dritte Single mit Musikvideo „Time To Fall“

„Egal wie hoch manche Leute die Leiter erklommen haben, am Ende werden sie ihr wahres Gesicht zeigen, und es wird eine Zeit kommen, da sie fallen werden…“
Der Track stammt vom kommenden Album Rise & Fall, das die Band am 1. Juli 2022 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records! veröffentlichen wird.
Schaut euch hier das Video an:
Die digitale Single Time To Fall ist jetzt überall digital als Stream verfügbar! Das Album kann man hier vorspeichern: https://bfan.link/rise-fall
Und hier kann man es vorbestellen: https://bit.ly/cellar_stone_rise_fall
Rise & Fall erscheint am 1. Juli 2022 als Digipak-CD, Rose Red/Black Marbled-Vinyl (limitiert auf nur 300 Exemplare weltweit) und digital als Streaming- und Downloadformat.
Music by George Maroulees
Lyrics by Fofi Roussos
Recorded by Nick Papadopoulos
Mixed by Jordan Westfall
Mastered by Brad Blackwood
Created with ♥ by Kiss The Frog
Directed by: Thanos Liberopoulos / Yiannis Margetousakis
Edit: Yiannis Margetousakis
Assistant director: Manolis Rizikos
MUA: Eirini Diplarou
Cellar Stone sind:
Aris Pirris – Vocals
George Maroulees – Gitarre
Akis Rooster – Bass
George Karlis – Schlagzeug
https://cellarstoneband.com
www.facebook.com/cellarstoneband