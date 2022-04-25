Classless Act: kündigen ihr Debütalbum „Welcome To The Show“ für den 24.06.2022 an

Die Band wird Mötley Crüe und Def Leppard im Sommer auf ihrer kommenden US-Stadion Tour begleiten.

Der neue Song Time To Bleed inkl. Musikvideo ist veröffentlicht und ist der dritte Teil ihrer vierteiligen Videoserie.

„Classless Act stands ready to carve out a legacy of its own.“ – Blabbermouth

Classless Act haben die Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums Welcome To The Show für den 24. Juni angekündigt und einen neuen Song inkl. Video mit dem Titel Time To Bleed über Better Noise Music veröffentlicht. Justin Hawkins von The Darkness, der bereits bei This Is For You mit der Band zusammengearbeitet hat, kam ins Studio, um bei der Melodie des Songs zu helfen. Zurzeit sind Classless Act zusammen mit Dorothy auf ihrer Gifts From The Holy Ghost Tour unterwegs. Nachdem sie mit den Singles Give It To Me und This Is For You (ft. Justin Hawkins of The Darkness) bereits auf sich aufmerksam gemacht haben, kommt die Ankündigung ihres mit Spannung erwarteten Debütalbums noch vor ihrer Tour mit Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard und Poison. Vince Neil von Mötley Crüe wird ebenfalls auf einem der Tracks des Albums zu hören sein. Die Stadiontour beginnt am 16. Juni in Atlanta und wird am 9. September in Las Vegas enden. Time To Bleed ist ab sofort überall erhältlich. Welcome To Show kann ab jetzt vorbestellt werden. Das vollständige Tracklisting gibt es weiter unten.

Bassist Franco Gravante, der den Song produziert, abgemischt und mitgeschrieben hat, kommentiert: „It’s one of the first riffs I wrote for the record a couple years back. But I couldn’t finish the song. We got some magic dust sprinkled on it by Justin Hawkins and that gave me the confidence to know THIS song belonged on the record. But the record was already done and delivered. So we called the label and said, HOLD UP! Then we called Keith (Nelson), he booked a studio and 37 hours later, it was on the record and it’s coming out now! It was so fast. I think they’re still cleaning up the mess we made. It takes what it takes, ya know?”

Justin Hawkins ergänzt: “I had the pleasure of writing with these young men at the beginning of the Covidian era. It quickly became apparent that I had underestimated their musicality and talent. They make really sleazy good time rock and roll music with smiles on their handsome faces and I am proud to have contributed. Good luck boys!”

Was die Unterstützung anderer etablierter Künstler angeht, so ist Tommy Lee von Mötley Crüe ein Anhänger der Band seit der ersten Stunde und freut sich darauf, dass sie ihn und seine Bandkollegen im Sommer auf ihrer Tournee begleiten werden, wie er letzten Monat in einem Statement erklärte: „I remember when we went out with Ozzy in 1984 and how it was an insane game changer!! We literally blew up after having that opportunity to play live in front of 20 thousand people every f***ing night! Since then, we’ve always felt it was importance of helping new bands; whether it was Guns n’ Roses, Skid Row or so many others. This summer we’re gonna help out Classless Act. They’re gonna sh*t their pants.“

Welcome To The Show Tracklist:

1. Classless Act (feat. Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe)

2. This Is For You (Feat. Justin Hawkins)

3. Time To Bleed

4. On My Phone

5. All That We Are

6. Made In Hell

7. Storm Before The Calm

8. Haunting Love

9. Walking Contradiction

10. Give It To Me

11. Circles

12. Thoughts From A Dying Man

