Die werten Kollegen vom Visions Magazin präsentieren das neue düstere Coilguns Video zu Millenials.

Der Song stammt vom kommenden gleichnamigen Album Millenials, das am 23.03. über Hummus / Membran erscheint.

Hier geht’s lang: http://www.visions.de/news/27915/VISIONS-Premiere-Coilguns-praesentieren-dynamisches-Lyric-Video-zu-Millennials

USA: http://thesludgelord.blogspot.com/2018/01/video-premiere-swiss-chaotic-wrecking.html

Frankreich: http://www.radiometal.com/article/premiere-coilguns-devoile-clip-video-de-chanson-millennials,288262

Auf Tour geht es schon im März:

2.3. CH, Bulle

3.3. CH, Winterthur

14.3. DE, Tübingen, Eppelhaus

15.3. DE, München

16.3. AT, Ybbsitz, Kiwi

17.3. CZ, Plzen

18.3. DE, Dresden, AZ Conni

19.3. DE, Berlin, Zukunft am Ostkreuz

20.3. tba

21.3. DE, Celle

22.3. NL, Amsterdam

23.3. tba

24.3. tba

25.3. UK, Leeds, Temple of Boom

26.3. UK, Newcastle, The Cluny 2

27.3. UK, Glasgow, The Hug and Pint

28.3. UK, London, The Underworld

29.3. tba

30.3. DE, Wuppertal, AZ Wuppertal

31.3. FR, Béthune, La Poche

1.4. FR, Altkirch, L’Oasis

Kommentare

