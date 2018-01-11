Die werten Kollegen vom Visions Magazin präsentieren das neue düstere Coilguns Video zu Millenials.
Der Song stammt vom kommenden gleichnamigen Album Millenials, das am 23.03. über Hummus / Membran erscheint.
Hier geht’s lang: http://www.visions.de/news/27915/VISIONS-Premiere-Coilguns-praesentieren-dynamisches-Lyric-Video-zu-Millennials
USA: http://thesludgelord.blogspot.com/2018/01/video-premiere-swiss-chaotic-wrecking.html
Frankreich: http://www.radiometal.com/article/premiere-coilguns-devoile-clip-video-de-chanson-millennials,288262
Auf Tour geht es schon im März:
2.3. CH, Bulle
3.3. CH, Winterthur
14.3. DE, Tübingen, Eppelhaus
15.3. DE, München
16.3. AT, Ybbsitz, Kiwi
17.3. CZ, Plzen
18.3. DE, Dresden, AZ Conni
19.3. DE, Berlin, Zukunft am Ostkreuz
20.3. tba
21.3. DE, Celle
22.3. NL, Amsterdam
23.3. tba
24.3. tba
25.3. UK, Leeds, Temple of Boom
26.3. UK, Newcastle, The Cluny 2
27.3. UK, Glasgow, The Hug and Pint
28.3. UK, London, The Underworld
29.3. tba
30.3. DE, Wuppertal, AZ Wuppertal
31.3. FR, Béthune, La Poche
1.4. FR, Altkirch, L’Oasis