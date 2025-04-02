Cosmic Cathedral: veröffentlichen neue Single „Time To Fly“

Cosmic Cathedral – der Zusammenschluss von Neal Morse (Transatlantic), Chester Thompson (Genesis), Phil Keaggy (Glass Harp) & Byron House (Sessionmusiker bei Robert Plant, Dolly Parton etc.) – hat kürzlich die Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums Deep Water für den 25. April 2025 über InsideOutMusic angekündigt.

Jetzt freut sich die Band, den nächsten Vorgeschmack auf das Album zu präsentieren, und ihr könnt euch den Track Time To Fly hier anhören:

Neal Morse sagt: “Time To Fly came from one of our jam sessions and quite a bit of it was improvised in the room. Even the vocals in the verses. What a groove! Chester and Byron laid down this groove that Phil and I were making things up over the top of and I think it came out kind of over the top!”

Byron House kommentiert: “I remember loving the way the groove & all the different sections of Time To Fly came together. The horn section & backing vocals add really nice touches. Jaco was my original inspiration when choosing bass as my instrument — was a joy to play my original Fender fretless on this one!”

Phil Keaggy fügt hinzu: “This song really swings—I agree with Byron that the Horns and BGVs really lift the tune! I chose my Fender Strat for rhythm guitar and my trusty old Zion guitar for the lead solo. This song is lyrically rich and optimistic! It weaves between different and appealing musical genres. Neal, Chester and Byron are top notch musicians, and this catchy song shows just that! Kudos also to Jerry Guidroz for a great mix!”

Hier kann man sich ansehen, wie die Band die Introduction & Launch Out Part One aus dem 38-minütigen Epos Deep Water Suite spielt: