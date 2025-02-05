Cultus Sanguine: unterschreiben erneut bei My Kingdom Music

My Kingdom Music ist stolz, bekannt zu geben, dass Cultus Sanguine, Pioniere der europäischen Dark-Metal-Szene, einen neuen Vertrag mit dem italienischen Label für die Veröffentlichung des neuen Albums unterzeichnet haben, das im nächsten Sommer/Herbst aufgenommen wird und Anfang 2026 das Licht der Welt erblicken soll.

Der Frontmann und Gründer der Band, Joe Ferraro, teilte folgendes mit: „This is a new year and a new chapter for Cultus Sanguine. We are off to a great start because we have re-signed with My Kingdom Music who released all our albums in vinyl format and above all celebrated with us our 30 years of career with a great box. It is a great feeling to be with a label that gets us and who has always had our backs, especially when we needed them the most. Prepare for the future of Cultus Sanguine„.

My Kingdom Music-Chef Francesco Palumbo fügt hinzu: „Working with Cultus Sanguine over the last two years has been literally amazing and one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I was already excited at the time to celebrate their history with the vinyl reissue of their albums and the box release, and I am even more now that I see this journey continuing towards a future of great music and new emotions. I know that the new album will be something grandiose and unheard of in the Italian panorama in terms of pathos, darkness and emotional power“.

Man muss nur dranbleiben, die Reise ist lang und man muss wissen, dass sie gerade erst begonnen hat. Erwartet Verfall, Trauer und Dunkelheit!