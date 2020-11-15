Dark Tranquillity: Livestream Konzert am 21.11.2020

Dark Tranquillity kündigen zum Release der neuen Scheibe Moment auch ein Streaming-Event an. Am Samstag, den 21.11.2020, um 20 Uhr wird das gesamte neue Album live aus dem Stora Teatern in Göteborg präsentiert. Hier die Infos der Band:

“We are thrilled to announce that we are doing a show! We will be performing our new album in it’s entirety the day after it’s release straight from Storan here in the heart of Gothenburg. And we want you all to join us via the stream.

This of course is the weirdest time we as a band have been through and to release an album without going out around the world to play it is nothing short of heartbreaking. But knowing that you guys are at home, staying safe and turning our stream up to the appropriate metal levels will let us know that you’re out there and will make this night truly special for us. This being as close as we can physically get to you all this year, we aim to make the most of it. We have a full production show prepared for you on the most beautiful stage in the city and having you with us through the technical magic of streaming means the world to us. Enjoy the show and we hope to see you all very, very soon.

Mikael/Dark Tranquillity

Get your tickets and merch here: Click“